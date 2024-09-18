The PG&E Corporation Foundation Helps Battle Food Insecurity With Contributions To Local Food Banks, Meal Distribution Organizations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Charitable Donation to Support 52 Local Organizations

Additional PG&E Funding Supports Food Banks' Emergency Preparedness

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The PG&E Foundation) is providing $1.3 million to local food banks, tribal food banks and senior meal programs to help feed individuals and families struggling with food insecurity.

The contribution is the equivalent of approximately 2.67 million meals for individuals and families in need. The funding will support 52 food distribution organizations representing 45 counties in Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) service area.

The contribution comes during Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action to combat it. According to the California Association of Food Banks , while California produces nearly half of the nation's fruits and vegetables, on average, one in five residents do not know where their next meal will come from. Communities of color face even higher levels of hunger.

"PG&E has been a consistent major supporter of Community Action's North State Food Bank for the last half decade. Through their generous support the North State Food Bank has increased its cold storage capacity and supply of fresh and stable foods that are distributed throughout our 8,000 square-mile service region. Their support has been great towards increasing the food bank's purchasing power and for the hundreds of families who receive food, creating a greater collaborative impact for our communities," said Timothy Hawkins, CEO, Community Action of Butte County.

"We're grateful for our ongoing partnership with food banks and meal distribution organizations that provide a critical safety net to families struggling to make ends meet. These local food support organizations fulfill a critical role in ensuring individuals and families are fed, can lead a healthy life and reach their full potential," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PG&E Corporation and Chari of The PG&E Corporation Foundation Board.

Grant amounts consider county poverty and unemployment levels, using the California Department of Social Services' formula, to promote equity among counties with higher need.

Supporting Emergency Preparedness

In addition to the support for local food banks throughout PG&E's service area, the company has agreements with 25 local food banks in high fire-risk areas to provide food replacement during and up to three days after a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). These PSPS events may be called when dry, windy weather is forecast, and PG&E may need to turn off power in certain areas to prevent wildfires and keep customers safe.

You can find a local food bank in your county here . Check with your local food bank to learn if they have income restrictions. Food is available why supplies last.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to seniors enrolled in the program. Seniors who are enrolled and experience a PSPS will receive an extra meal for each day of a PSPS outage. You can enroll in a Meals on Wheels

in your area.

PG&E also opens Community Resource Centers during PSPS events to provide basic supplies, charging stations and information to customers. Transportation support and hotel accommodations and discounts may also be available. You can learn more here

and sign up for outage alerts.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit

pge

and

pge/news



SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED