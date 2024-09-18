New Report Provides Blueprint To Accelerate Support For Toxic-Exposed Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As countless veterans struggle with life-altering illnesses caused by service, DAV and MOAA offer solutions for reforming how the VA and address toxic exposures

Washington, D.C., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From mustard to burn pits, service members have been exposed to dangerous toxins for more than a century, often resulting in chronic and at times life-threatening illnesses. Yet a new report, released by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) , shows that, on average, toxic-exposed veterans have to wait more than 30 years to access the full range of health care and benefits they earned and urgently need.

The PACT Act, rightfully heralded as landmark legislation to support our toxic-exposed veterans, is not a solution for all. Many more need support today, and we must protect our next generation of service members. In Ending the Wait for Toxic-Exposed Veterans , DAV and MOAA highlight the ongoing challenges in providing timely, equitable access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by toxic exposure across all generations. Backed by original research and historical analysis, DAV and MOAA's recommendations for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Congress would help end the wait for millions of current and future toxic-exposed veterans and ensure we keep our nation's sacred promise to those who served.

The report findings and recommendations were presented earlier today during a special event on Capitol Hill. Highlights from the report include:

Findings

The long wait: DAV and MOAA found that toxic-exposed veterans have to wait an average of 34.1 years from the time an exposure occurred to the date when the VA formally“presumes” the exposure caused a veteran's illness. Without that concession, many veterans made ill by toxic exposures are forced to wait decades to access the lifesaving health care and benefits they deserve.

A flawed system: The way the VA and Congress recognize toxic exposures and related health conditions is inconsistent and piecemeal. This flawed system is due in part to a weak legal framework that lacks a clear mandate on when or how the VA should acknowledge toxic exposures, further investigate an exposure or recognize related health conditions.

Recommendations

A new framework : Congress should enact legislation to create a new legal framework that clarifies and strengthens the process of deciding whether to establish toxic-exposure presumptives, which includes a list of health conditions presumed to be caused by a given exposure. That framework should include defined steps, each with specific timelines, thresholds and triggers that move the process toward a final and fair decision.

Classifying toxic exposure : The VA should develop a new system that classifies military toxic exposures by type to better assess when and how to create a list of health conditions presumed to be caused by the exposure. This would help account for the limitations and complexities of various toxic exposures and result in timelier, more equitable access to health care and benefits.

Investing in research : Congress must support funding to expand research, monitoring and oversight of toxic exposures. Investing in the understanding of toxic exposures is essential to ensuring timely and equitable access to health care and benefits for toxic-exposed veterans of current and future generations.

Exempt from cost-cutting : Congress should exempt all toxic-exposure-related legislation from rules or laws requiring that new veterans benefits be offset by cutting existing benefits. Such rules and laws have acted as a significant barrier to providing long-overdue health care and benefits to veterans who have suffered for years due to toxic exposures. There is no logical or moral justification for requiring cuts to other veterans programs in order to provide justice to toxic-exposed veterans.

DAV and MOAA have been leaders in ensuring toxic-exposed veterans receive the care and benefits they earned through service.

“While the PACT Act of 2022 represented the most comprehensive toxic-exposure legislation in history, it did not include all known military toxic exposures, past and present, nor did it ensure that future generations of toxic-exposed veterans will not have to fight tooth and nail to access their earned health care and benefits,” said DAV Washington Headquarters Executive Director Randy Reese.“We are proud to work with MOAA to propose a paradigm shift that finishes what the PACT Act started by comprehensively reforming the way the VA responds to toxic wounds.”

“This report is a call to honor our commitment to brave Americans who've served faithfully and then waited in some cases decades for the care they need and deserve,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, president and CEO of MOAA.“The PACT Act was a monumental step in the right direction, but the work is not done. This report provides a crucial blueprint for necessary refinement and reforms to reach all who are in need. It is our duty to ensure the sacrifices made to their health while protecting our freedoms are addressed, with nobody left behind to suffer in silence.”

Visit endingthewait.org to read the entire report.

