Tallo Unveils New Career Navigator Tool To Revolutionize Career Exploration For Students And Professionals

Mount Pleasant, SC, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallo, a leading digital connecting young talent with opportunities in education and employment, is excited to announce the launch of Career Navigator, a free, innovative career exploration tool designed to empower users with personalized career insights and real-time data.

Over 31 million Americans are unable to achieve the American Dream due to insufficient income. Career Navigator is designed to change that by helping job seekers discover, compare, and plan their career paths with confidence and ease. The comprehensive tool provides step-by-step guidance, providing access to over 1,800 careers mapped to 170 pathways across a wide range of industries. Users can explore 24 unique career hubs, from healthcare to engineering and beyond, allowing them to make informed decisions about their futures.

“At Tallo, we believe that every individual should have the resources they need to discover their full potential and pursue careers they're passionate about,” said Allison Danielsen, CEO of Tallo.“Career Navigator was designed with that mission in mind. By offering personalized insights, real-world data, and skill-building resources, this tool equips users to confidently navigate the complexities of today's job market and build a successful future.”

Learners and workers often face challenges in accessing accurate information, building career plans, and getting the education and support needed to achieve their goals. That's why Career Navigator offers a skill-building roadmap based on thousands of job postings, helping users understand what employers are looking for and providing access to over 134,000 courses and certifications. It also enables users to tailor their career search to specific locations, offering detailed insights into local job markets, salary ranges, and top employers. Users can visualize their career journey by mapping out potential career progressions, lateral moves, and long-term planning. The tool is powered by labor market analytics from Lightcast, delivering robust daily updates to reflect current job demands.

Career Navigator allows users to dive deep into growing industries, comparing job titles and career pathways. Its personalized career match quiz, consisting of 60 questions, helps identify careers that align with each user's strengths and interests. The tool also features video insights from professionals in various fields, providing unfiltered perspectives on day-to-day experiences, challenges, and rewards.

With Career Navigator, Tallo continues its commitment to empowering the next generation of talent with the tools and insights they need to thrive in an ever-evolving job market.

About Tallo

Tallo is a leading online platform that brings talent and opportunity closer together by providing tools to explore and discover career paths, learn and earn credentials of value, and a job to build a better life. Tallo represents nearly 2 million talented individuals from 29,500 high schools and over 4,500 colleges, and partners with over 500 nationally recognized colleges, companies, and organizations to build a thriving economy.

