Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cleaning Device For Paint Roller Covers (FJK-397)
Date
9/18/2024 1:01:08 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a paint contractor, and I needed a better way to thoroughly clean roller brush covers with water," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the PAINT ROLL CLEANER. My design saves time and prevents messes during the cleaning process, and it eliminates the need to discard covers coated with dried paint."
The patent-pending invention provides a device for cleaning a paint roller cover through the force of sprayed water. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wash a roller cover by hand. As a result, it reduces messes, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, contractors,
do-it-yourselfers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FJK-397, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18092024003732001241ID1108688843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.