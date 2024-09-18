Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cleaning Device For Paint Roller Covers (FJK-397)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a paint contractor, and I needed a better way to thoroughly clean roller brush covers with water," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the PAINT ROLL CLEANER. My design saves time and prevents messes during the cleaning process, and it eliminates the need to discard covers coated with dried paint."

The patent-pending invention provides a device for cleaning a paint roller cover through the force of sprayed water. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wash a roller cover by hand. As a result, it reduces messes, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, contractors,

do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FJK-397, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

