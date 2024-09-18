Baptist Health Breaks Ground on Al and Jane Nahmad Women's Cancer Center

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baptist broke ground today on the new Al and Jane Nahmad Women's Cancer Center . Located on the campus of Baptist Health Baptist Hospital, the Center is named in honor of Al and Jane Nahmad, longtime benefactors of Baptist Health, volunteers and advocates for women's wellness and care, who provided a transformational gift in support of Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute. on the Center is slated to be completed by the end of 2026.

Spanning 155,000 square feet, the Women's Cancer Center will be housed in the new Keeley Pavilion. Once complete, the state-of-the-art facility will deliver high-quality cancer care for women, pioneering research and an exceptional patient experience, all in one unique location. The first of its kind in the region, the new building represents the system's standing commitment to honoring the needs of women, who make up 65 percent of Miami Cancer Institute's current patients.

“Losing a loved one to cancer is an experience that many of us unfortunately share, but now, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of Al and Jane Nahmad, women in our community will have access to a world-class team that will walk this journey with them,” said Michael Zinner, M.D., chief executive officer and executive medical director of Miami Cancer Institute.“I am so grateful to the Nahmad family and to all those who have contributed to making this vision a reality. Together, we will provide the comprehensive, compassionate care that every patient deserves. The Women's Cancer Center will not only address the needs of current patients but will also help shape the future trajectory of female cancer treatment in which the disease is more widely prevented, detected earlier and treated more effectively.”

The Center will allow the Institute to expand clinical teams, conduct more research trials and harness the world's most cutting-edge cancer-fighting technology to bring the best care to more patients in Florida - where demand for care is outpacing available resources - as well as patients from Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond.

“This community is growing rapidly, and so is the need for outstanding cancer care,” said Al Nahmad.“We believe the Institute's expansion will help improve patient access to top physicians and the most advanced treatment options.” Added Jane Nahmad,“We are advocates for women's health, and supporting the Women's Cancer Center from its inception is very meaningful for our entire family.”

Al and Jane Nahmad have been supporters and volunteers of Baptist Health for over 20 years. Al Nahmad was chair of Miami Cancer Institute's Operating Board during a time of rapid growth for the Institute, as it has transformed cancer care and research in South Florida since opening its doors in 2017.

"Today is an exciting day as we break ground on our new Women's Cancer Center,” said Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health.“This represents a significant leap forward in our mission to providing comprehensive cancer care for women in our community. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the Nahmad family and all of our donors, we will be able to offer highly personalized treatments and expand our research capabilities, all while keeping patients close to home and to their support systems. This center is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in cancer care at Miami Cancer Institute and will serve as a beacon of hope for women and their families for generations to come."

Baptist Health's focus on advancing care through research and innovation will be further accelerated by its recent clinical and academic affiliation with Florida International University. Baptist Health's current residency program will be expanded to put Baptist Hospital on the path toward becoming a statutory teaching hospital.

