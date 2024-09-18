Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Ladder (DNV-686)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safer, more convenient way to access paint, tools, and supplies when working on a ladder," said an inventor, from Denver,
Colo., "so I invented the UPWARDS DEFINE DESIGN. My design also provides an easy way to listen to music while working."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a ladder. In doing so, it allows the user to easily store and access tools and other supplies while on the ladder. As a result, it eliminates the need to repeatedly climb up and down the ladder to retrieve items. It also provides added safety and music entertainment. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, framers, roofers, painters, carpenters, window installers, other tradesmen, homeowners, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DNV-686, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
