Fredericksburg To Host The 5Th Annual Texas Hill Country Cowboy Gathering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dave Stamey

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 5th Annual Texas Hill Country Cowboy Gathering (THCCG) is set to take place on November 1st and 2nd, 2024, in Fredericksburg, Texas. This highly anticipated two-day event will celebrate the rich tradition of cowboy culture with a weekend full of western music, cowboy poetry and storytelling.

Event founder John Muraglia says,“This organization is a 501(c)3 formed to promote and celebrate the ranching and cowboy genre of the old and new west. It's done through song, poetry and art, extending from a bygone era to as current as yesterday.”

Festivities kick off with a Friday night dinner show at Western Edge, featuring performances by Andy Hedges, Jamie Lin Wilson, and Chris Ryden. The event continues on Saturday afternoon with a presentation by Randy Rieman with The Letters of C.M. Russell. Local songwriter and western author Mike Blakely opens the show. Later in the evening Andy Hedges, Dave Stamey and Randy Rieman will perform at the Rockbox Theater.

Hedges, who's recently performed at Carnegie Hall and The Grand Ole Opry, has been a headliner of many years at gatherings across the country. He's not only performing in Fredericksburg this year, but also helping organize the festival. Andy describes the weekend as“... an event that brings authentic cowboy poets, western folk musicians, and Texas songwriters together for a weekend of intimate performances at world-class venues in the Texas Hill Country.”

Chris Ryden, also a favorite in the world of western folk music explains,“This unique blend of talent highlights the regional and cultural diversity of Fredericksburg, situated on the eastern edge of what many consider 'The West.' The city's rich history, historic limestone buildings, German heritage, and vibrant winery scene further enhance the event's appeal.”

Dave Stamey, who was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame in 2016, and is one of the most sought-after performers on the cowboy music circuit, is glad to be back. He says,“I'm looking forward to seeing all of my Texas friends. This will be a great show!”

Tickets and additional information are available on the official website: texashillcountrycowboygathering .

For ticket purchases and details about the Rockbox Theater event, visit rockboxtheater .

Texas Hill Country Cowboy Gathering

Press Team

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.