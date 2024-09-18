Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Child Safety Seat & Alert System (DNV-684)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an alert system to automatically remind parents to remove children from a vehicle upon parking," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the REMEMBER ME CAR SEAT. My design prevents the child from being left alone in a hot or cold car."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder for a parent to remove a child from the back seat of a parked vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the child from being left behind. As a result, it increases safety, and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with children, vehicle owners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DNV-684, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

