Wyre Signs Major Partnership Contract With Unit-T, Solutions30 Subsidiary, For Cable Network Maintenance Services In Flanders

Wyre, a joint venture between Telenet and Fluvius, has announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Unit-T, a subsidiary of Solutions30, in Belgium. This major contract is structured as a long-term, shared-interest (Vested) outsourcing agreement.



Under the agreement, Unit-T will deliver a broad range of critical services for Wyre. These include maintaining the hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network, primarily in Flanders, ensuring seamless management of major outages, conducting proactive maintenance, and monitoring quality. Additionally, Unit-T will be responsible for overseeing home coaxial connections and managing infrastructure maintenance. These comprehensive services are designed to ensure the reliability of Wyre's network, enabling it to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The Vested Outsourcing model fosters a collaborative partnership, aligning goals and encouraging innovation between all parties. This approach is expected to drive enhanced network quality and ensure rapid progress in the deployment of technological advancements.

"Our partnership with Unit-T highlights our dedication to providing a high-quality network," said Micha Berger, CEO of Wyre . "Their expertise in hybrid fiber-coaxial technology and proactive maintenance are key to ensuring reliability. In today's digital world, a reliable network is essential for our customers. With Unit-T's support, we can focus on expanding and improving our infrastructure while delivering the service our customers expect."

Ton Bosters, CEO of Unit-T , commented, "This agreement marks a significant milestone for Unit-T and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the telecom industry. We are committed to leveraging our expertise and innovative approach to support Wyre's ambitious goals. This long-term agreement not only secures our growth but also allows us to invest in our capabilities, ensuring we remain at the forefront of technological advancements in the sector."

As the telecom world keeps changing, this partnership helps Unit-T and Wyre tackle industry challenges and grab new opportunities in today's digital landscape. Wyre and Unit-T are also partnering in another agreement, in which Unit-T provides installation services for the massive deployment of the latest 10 Gigabit fiber technology in Flanders.





About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,600 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance .

Visit our website for more information:





About Wyre

On July 1, 2023, Wyre, a collaboration between Telenet and Fluvius, was established. As an infrastructure company, Wyre is responsible for developing the fiber optic network of the future and also manages Telenet's former HFC network.

Wyre guarantees the best connectivity with internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps in the long term on both HFC and FttH networks. Through wholesale agreements, Wyre provides open and non-discriminatory access to both the passive FttH network under construction and the existing HFC network. Currently, there are three operators active on Wyre's network: Telenet, Orange, and Wan Connect. For more information:

