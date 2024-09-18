Global X-Ray Detectors Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The x-ray detectors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.73 billion in 2023 to $5.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased healthcare spending, aging population, regulatory compliance, demand for digital imaging, emerging markets.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global X-Ray Detectors Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The x-ray detectors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in chronic diseases, increasing investments in research and development, rising awareness about early disease diagnosis, rise in healthcare spending, rise in disposable income.

Growth Driver of The X-Ray Detectors Market

The rising number of cancer cases is significantly contributing to the growth of the X-ray detectors market. Cancer is a disorder in which normal body cells begin to proliferate out of control, resulting in tumors. X-ray detectors aid in the detection of cancer in a variety of bodily components, including bones and organs such as the stomach and kidneys. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society report, by 2040, the global cancer burden is predicted to reach 28.4 million cases, up 47% from 2020. Therefore, the rising number of cancer cases is expected to drive the growth of the X-ray detectors market going forward.

Which Market Players Are Driving The X-Ray Detectors Market Growth?

Key players in the x-ray detectors market include Varex Imaging Corporation, Thales Group, Canon Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Analogic Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., MOXTEK Inc., Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., iRay Technology Co., Vieworks Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Trixell SAS, DRTECH Corporation, Comet Holding AG, Carestream Health Inc., Rayence Co. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Ordela Inc., Bruker Corporation, Werth Inc., Amptek Inc., CareRay Medical Systems Co., Rayence Inc., Sanaria Inc., Navigation Sciences Inc., Adaptix Inc., Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, MediView XR, Kromek Group PLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence X-Ray Detectors Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the X-ray detectors market are innovating products with technology, such as artificial intelligence, to provide reliable services to customers. The integration of AI in X-ray detectors enhances image analysis, aiding in faster and more accurate diagnosis of medical conditions.

How Is The Global X-Ray Detectors Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Direct FPDs, Cesium Iodide FPDs, Gadolinium Oxysulfide FPDs

2) By Technology: Flat-Panel Detectors, Computed Radiography Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors, Charge-Coupled Device Detectors

3) By Portability: Portable FPDs, Fixed FPDs

4) By Field Of View: Large Field of View FPDs, Medium Field of View FPDs, Small Field of View FPDs

5) By Application: Medical, Dental, Security, Veterinary, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The X-Ray Detectors Market

North America was the largest region in the X-ray detectors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the X-ray detectors market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the x-ray detectors market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

X-Ray Detectors Market Definition

X-ray detectors are devices that transform X-rays into visible light using an electric current. X-rays are also useful in medical imaging for diagnostic procedures using X-ray radiography, mammography, computed tomography (CT), and angiography. They are used to measure spatial distribution, spectrum, flux, and other X-rays properties.

X-Ray Detectors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global x-ray detectors market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The X-Ray Detectors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on x-ray detectors market size, x-ray detectors market drivers and trends, x-ray detectors market major players, x-ray detectors competitors' revenues, x-ray detectors market positioning, and x-ray detectors market growth across geographies. The x-ray detectors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

