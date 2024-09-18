Goulston & Storrs Attorney Philip Tedesco Named A Go-To Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs , an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Philip Tedesco has been named a Massachusetts Go To Lawyer in Care & Life Sciences by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for his outstanding work in life sciences law.

Tedesco advises developers, owners, lenders, and investors in connection with a range of complex commercial transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financings, and joint ventures for retail, office, life sciences, mixed-use, and multifamily assets located throughout the United States.

Philip Tedesco, a director at Goulston & Storrs, has been named a Massachusetts Go To Lawyer in Health Care & Life Sciences by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

In addition, Tedesco maintains an active pro bono real estate practice and serves as co-chair of the Goulston & Storrs Summer Committee and on the Mentoring Committee. He is a member of the Boston Bar Association and NAIOP.

Tedesco is ranked in Best Lawyers of America: Real Estate Law. He earned his J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School, his M.A. from Tufts University, and his B.A. summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame.

About Goulston & Storrs

At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie.



