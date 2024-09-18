Hospice Breaks Ground On New Hospice Care & Community Center In Cleveland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "Having worked with Hospice from the very beginning on the creation of the original Hospice House at 300 East 185th Street, it has been my privilege to work with Hospice over the years. I am elated that Hospice of the Western Reserve has decided to make such a significant $25 million in Cleveland's 8th Ward. I wish to thank the Board, Bill Finn, support staff, and volunteers for believing in our community and providing the best loving care for our friends, neighbors and loved ones on their end-of-life journey."

The new facility, which is expected to open in 2026, will feature 32 private patient rooms, each with a view of Lake Erie, enhanced family spaces, and cutting-edge technology to support the increasing complexity of end-of-life care. The Community Center within the facility will also house bereavement support services and host activities for patients and families, providing a space for healing and connection.

Hospice of the Western Reserve is known for its high-quality scores, consistently surpassing national standards. "This new center is a continuation of our commitment to compassionate care, ensuring we meet the needs of patients and families for generations to come," said William E. Finn, President and CEO of Hospice of the Western Reserve.

For more information about the Quality of Life capital campaign, visit hospicewr/QOL .

About Hospice of the Western Reserve

Hospice of the Western Reserve provides palliative and end-of-life care, caregiver support and bereavement services throughout Northern Ohio. In celebration of the individual worth of each life, we strive to relieve suffering, enhance comfort, promote quality of life, foster choice in end-of-life care and support effective grieving. For more information, visit .

Contact: Elizabeth McIntyre

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Hospice of the Western Reserve

216.294.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Hospice of the Western Reserve

