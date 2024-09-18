Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bass Guitar Simulator Device (DLL-2701)
Date
9/18/2024 12:16:42 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a handheld device that would allow musicians and singers to simulate the sounds of a bass guitar," said an inventor, from De Soto, Texas, "so I invented the BASS MODULATOR. My design would be easy to operate during band practice, on a stage, at church, choir rehearsal, and anywhere the bass sound/player is required."
The invention provides a convenient new accessory for musicians and musical groups. In doing so, it would effectively simulate a bass player/bass guitar. As a result, it allows the user to practice or perform when no bass player is available it also offers a full, rich audio sound. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for musicians and musical groups.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DLL-2701, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
