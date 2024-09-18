CHARTER AWARDS $1.3 MILLION IN 2024 SPECTRUM DIGITAL EDUCATION GRANTS, SURPASSING $10 MILLION MILESTONE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Funding to Help 66 Nonprofits Connect Communities with Digital Tools, Resources and Skills Training
Since Launch, Program Has Sponsored 40,000+ Digital Education Classes and Benefited 163,000+ Community Members
STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity and entertainment services, today awarded $1.3 million in grants to 66 nonprofit organizations through its 2024 Spectrum Digital Education program. Since launching in 2017, the program has committed more than $10 million to nonprofits focused on improving digital literacy, workforce development and educational access in unserved and undeserved communities across Charter's 41-state service area.
"Connectivity is the foundation for meaningful learning, professional growth and human connection, and helps to build strong, thriving communities," said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President, Community Impact for Charter Communications. "Spectrum Digital Education supports programs that empower community members to enhance their lives with connectivity, from providing digital literacy training to seniors to connecting students with important resources and tools for their education."
Spectrum Digital Education: Fresh Funding Fuels New and Established Programs
This year, 27 nonprofits were awarded a Spectrum Digital Education grant for the first time, including The Ladder Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas to offer workforce development and computer skills programs to low-income women and survivors of domestic violence; the Community Development YMCA in Long Beach, California in support of its TECH MASTERS program, focused on bringing digital skills to the Cambodian community with courses offered in Spanish and Khmer; and United Fund for Western Orleans County Inc. in Albion, New York to provide free tech tutoring, including scam prevention and internet safety programs, for seniors.
Additional 2024 Spectrum Digital Education recipients include Mapunawai Inc, which has been awarded two grants through the program totaling $45,000. It will use this latest funding in support of its Digital Ready Hawaii (DRH) program, which offers rural residents with little to no computer skills language-specific training and free devices. Code Girls United in Kalispell, Montana, awarded for the second time with total funding of $30,000, will continue its after school program that provides free computer science and coding education to girls in rural and tribal communities. Central Community House of Columbus in Ohio, a five-time recipient with funding totaling $105,000, will use its grant to support the Technology Assistance Project (TAP), a program dedicated to preventing social isolation in seniors by teaching them how to safely navigate the internet, send emails and connect virtually with friends and family.
Celebrating the 66 Spectrum Digital Education Champions
Through direct support of nonprofit partners across Charter's service area, Spectrum Digital Education has helped distribute over 18,500 laptops and sponsor more than 40,000 digital education classes, benefiting over 163,000 community members since 2017. This year, the program will recognize 66 organizations that help build stronger communities by connecting residents with skills training and access to technology. This year's grant recipients are:
CALIFORNIA
After-School All-Stars
Community Development YMCA
Cyber-Seniors
Eastmont Community Center
Hope through Housing Foundation
Loaves, Fishes & Computers (LFC)
Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation
Pasadena Senior Center
Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa
San Diego Futures Foundation
FLORIDA
Heart of Florida United Way, Inc.
Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.
GEORGIA
Athens Community Council on Aging
HAWAII
Ho'okama I Ka Malama
Mapunawai Inc
Project Hawai'i, Inc.
KENTUCKY
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County
MINNESOTA
Senior Community Services
MISSOURI
Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas
WeCode KC
Wesley House Association
YWCA Metro St. Louis
MONTANA
Code Girls United
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley
NEW YORK
All Star Code
El Puente
FCBC Community Development Corporation
Fund for Public Housing, Inc.
Greenwich House, Inc.
Hispanic Federation Inc.
One Hundred Black Men of the Capitol District
The STEM Alliance
United Way of Orleans County
VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement
NORTH CAROLINA
The Center for Digital Equity
Center for Community Transitions
E2D - Eliminate the Digital Divide
Guilford County Cooperative Extension
Kramden Institute
Urban League of Central Carolinas
Winston-Salem Urban League
OHIO
1000 Ties
Akron Urban League
ASC3
Benjamin Rose
Central Community House
KLICWOW
Seeds of Literacy
UpSpring
United Way of Greater Cincinnati
Urban League of Greater Cleveland
PENNSYLVANIA
Shenango Valley Urban League
SOUTH CAROLINA
Senior Citizens Association in Florence County
TEXAS
CARDBoard Project
Compudopt
Girls Inc of San Antonio
The Ladder Alliance
VIRGINIA
WASHINGTON
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia
WASHINGTON, D.C.
LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc.
WISCONSIN
Digital Bridge
Greater Milwaukee Urban League
Urban League of Greater Madison
Serving Older Adults
