David Krantz Joins Rockfarmer Properties As Principal, Head Of Capital Markets

RockFarmer Properties, a fully integrated development and firm, proudly announces the appointment of David Krantz as the company's new Head of Capital Markets. With over 22 years of extensive experience in the real estate industry, Krantz brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in capital markets, private equity, investment strategy and team leadership to his new role as the company looks to aggressively expand its national investment platform.



"We are thrilled to welcome David to the RockFarmer team," said John Petras , Managing Principal of RockFarmer Properties. "David's extensive experience in managing and optimizing diversified investment platforms will be invaluable in driving our growth as we continue to expand our portfolio and explore new opportunities in key markets nationwide."

As Head of Capital Markets at RockFarmer Properties, Krantz will focus on curating new investment opportunities, growing their institutional investor clientele, building out the company's investor vehicles, structuring and negotiating portfolio debt and fostering key relationships both internally and externally. His expertise will play a pivotal role as the company continues to expand its investment footprint across targeted U.S. growth locations, expanding the company's offerings and targeting distressed assets with a particular focus on multifamily, office, retail, and mixed-use properties created by dislocation in the market.

"RockFarmer sees this as a unique moment in time to seize new opportunities and invest in the future, especially given the current market dislocation," added Krantz. "Drawing on lessons learned from previous downturns, John and George have built an institutional-quality family office that is strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in New York and across the Sun Belt states. The team also shares excitement and optimism regarding future things to come with a strategic plan to stay ahead of the upswing."

David Krantz joins RockFarmer Properties after serving as Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at Mirae Asset Securities (USA). At Mirae, a global asset manager with $550 billion in assets under management, Krantz was responsible for reconstituting the U.S. real estate platform. He successfully developed and implemented investment strategies, built a team of dedicated professionals, and managed a $7 billion pipeline of equity opportunities. His role involved overseeing investment activities across multifamily, student housing, manufactured housing and development projects.

Prior to Mirae, Krantz held senior roles at prominent firms such as Savills USA, CBRE, and The Praedium Group, LLC, where he led capital market groups, managed investment sales, and structured complex real estate transactions. Throughout his career, Krantz has been involved in transactions exceeding $18.5 billion across various asset classes and has a deep understanding of market cycles, distressed investments and monetization strategies.

RockFarmer Properties, founded by George Michelis and John Petras, has a strong reputation for successfully executing the development, acquisition, renovation, and repositioning of residential and commercial properties across New York's most diverse neighborhoods. The company's expansion into key markets, including Texas, is a testament to its commitment to growth and innovation in the real estate sector.

