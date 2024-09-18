Digital Storage Devices Market Size To Reach USD 14.0 Billion By 2033, At 13.4% CAGR: Insights By Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Digital Storage Devices Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

Important Insights

Market Size: The global digital storage devices market is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2024 to USD 14.0 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.4% .

Product Type Segment Insights: Solid state drives (SSDs) are expected to lead the product type segment, holding 34.1% of the market share in 2024.

Capacity Segment Insights: The 1 TB to 5 TB capacity segment is anticipated to be the primary segment, capturing 39.2% of the market share in 2024.

Application Segment Insights: Business storage is set to dominate the application segment, commanding the highest market share in 2024.

End User Insights: Consumer electronics are projected to lead the market, with the highest market share of approximately 34.2% in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is expected to dominate the global digital storage devices market, holding 38.9% of the market share in 2024. Latest Trends

It is important for high-frequency trading, data processing, real-time games, and many other fields to switch to NVMe SSDs from SATA SSDs as the data throughput and access times of NVMe SSDs are better than SATA SSDs. NVMe also makes use of the PCIe bus to optimize systems for user and business purposes. Traditional storage (pre-post cloud, on-site, and client storage) is slowly being replaced by hybrid cloud storage as it becomes easier to manage the data and provides better recovery in case of a disaster. These models bring storage benefits to the cloud virtualization platform to meet various storage requirements. Digital Storage Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The global digital storage device market is highly competitive, with major players like Western Digital, Seagate, Samsung, and Intel investing heavily in research and innovation to develop high-density SSDs, advanced hard drives, and cloud storage solutions. New entrants targeting specific clients and providing specialized storage solutions, along with joint ventures, alliances, and acquisitions, drive competition. Companies focus on addressing data security, large data volumes, and IoT demands through continuous development and partnerships. Some of the prominent market players:

Lenovo

SanDisk Corporation

Transcend Information

Sony Corporation

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital

Kingston Technology

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Violin Systems

DDN IntelliFlash

Silk (Formerly Kaminario)

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 4.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 14.0 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 13.4% North America Revenue Share 38.9% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Capacity, By Application, By End-user Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers





The growing amounts of big data and the requirements for prompt analysis stimulate the interest in effective storage systems. Products used in social media, IoT devices, and enterprise applications assume a large mass of data and, therefore, require proper storage. The increase in technological advancement especially in the business environment calls for well-built powerful storage devices. In the context of developing new, cloud-based, and AI-based services, as well as IoT, complex storage solutions are becoming critical for the functioning and competitiveness of companies.

Restraints



The cost is another factor, NVMe SSDs, and other such technologies are expensive, which makes it difficult for smaller and mid-sized businesses to consider such technologies. Another factor that deters entry into the market is the concept of high initial costs impacting market penetration. Data security concerns pose specific problems such as data piracy and questions related to security affect the storage market. More security measures for data storage, including encrypting and restricting access, add cost and complexity to cloud and network storage systems.

Growth Opportunities



IoT devices are growing in industries such as health care, manufacturing, smart cities, and others; to deal with the larger volumes of data generated applications require faster, reliable storage technologies. As the data is stored closer to the source in order to minimize latency and bandwidth, localized storage systems with high performance are required in the case of edge computing. Smart power stations, self-driving cars, and similar applications necessitate storage that resolves edge computing.

Market Analysis

Solid State Drives (SSDs) are set to dominate the digital storage devices market with a 34.1% share in 2024. Their faster data read/write speeds, reliability, and durability make them ideal for high-performance applications like gaming, content creation, and enterprise use.

SSDs' small size and low heat output suit portable devices, while advancements have increased storage sizes and reduced costs, driving demand from individuals to businesses and securing their market leadership.







Digital Storage Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Solid State Drives (SSDs)



SATA SSDs



NVMe SSDs



2 SSDs

PCIe SSDs

Hard Disk Drives (HDDs)



Internal HDDs

External HDDs

Flash Storage Devices



USB Flash Drives



Memory Cards

Flash Drives

Cloud Storage

Hybrid Drives (SSHDs)

Optical Storage Devices



CDs



DVDs

Blu-ray Discs Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices

By Capacity



Less than 500 GB

500 GB to 1 TB

1 TB to 5 TB Above 5 TB

By Application



Personal Storage

Business Storage



Data Centers



Enterprise Backup

Archiving

Gaming Storage

Media & Entertainment Storage Education & Research Storage

By End-user



Consumer Electronics



Personal Use



Gaming

Entertainment

Enterprise Storage



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Industrial



Manufacturing



Energy



Healthcare Automotive

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global digital storage devices market with a 38.9% share in 2024, driven by technological innovation, large data centers, and leading manufacturers like Western Digital, Seagate, and Intel.

High IT penetration, big data integration, and cloud services fuel demand. Legal data security requirements, high disposable income, and consumer tech awareness further elevate North America's prominent market position, with continued growth expected through 2033.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Digital Storage Devices Market

June 2024



Western Digital released its new UltraStar DC HC650 20TB hard drives, enhancing data center storage with higher density and lower power consumption. Samsung introduced the 990 Pro SSDs with PCIe 5.0 interface, significantly improving speeds for gaming and professional workloads.

May 2024



Seagate Technology launched MACH.2 multi-actuator hard drives, doubling the performance of traditional HDDs for enterprise data centers. Kingston Technology released high-capacity DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drives, offering up to 1TB for portable and high-speed data transfer.

April 2024



Toshiba unveiled the MG10 Series 20TB HDDs, featuring Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology for cloud-scale and enterprise storage. Micron Technology expanded its Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD lineup, enhancing performance for gaming and content creation.

December 2023



Intel introduced Optane H20 SSDs, combining Optane Memory with QLC 3D NAND for faster performance and improved storage efficiency in laptops and desktops. SanDisk released the Extreme Pro portable SSD V2, offering up to 4TB capacity and enhanced durability for on-the-go storage.

November 2023



Western Digital expanded the WD_BLACK portfolio with new external SSDs for gamers, including the WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. ADATA launched Premier Pro microSDXC UHS-I memory cards with up to 512GB capacity, catering to the high-resolution video recording demand of consumers.

