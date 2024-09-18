Discover Reliable And High-Performance Computing With Avermedia's IP65/IP67-Rated D135 AI Box PC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVerMedia Technologies Inc., a leader in AI Embedded solutions, is proud to introduce the D135 AI Box PC , the company's first rugged edge AI computing solution. The pioneering D135 AI Box PC specializes in IP65/IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, tailored for the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module device is engineered to deliver robust performance in the most demanding environments, ensuring reliability and durability.The D135 AI Box PC is designed to withstand some of the harshest conditions that industries face today. With IP65/IP67-rated protection, the device is completely dustproof and waterproof, capable of being submerged in up to one meter of water without sustaining damage. This level of protection ensures reliable operation in outdoor environments and extreme weather conditions.Innovative Performance in Extreme TemperaturesOperating effectively in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 80°C, the D135 AI Box PC ensures consistent and reliable performance in both freezing and scorching conditions. Its internal heating system allows it to perform seamlessly in low-temperature environments, while its compact design maximizes heat dissipation in warmer conditions.High Connectivity and FlexibilityThe D135 AI Box PC is equipped with advanced connectivity options to support a wide range of applications and system architectures. Users can choose between configurations of 8x GMSL + 2x PoE or 6x PoE, both of which provide IP65/67-rated ports for reliable and secure connectivity, even in harsh outdoor settings. To further enhance operational capabilities, the D135 includes 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and dual RTK support, providing users with real-time communication and data transfer.Optimized Maintenance and ServiceabilityThe D135 is engineered with ease of maintenance and system reliability in mind. Its modular fan design allows for easy fan replacement, significantly reducing maintenance costs and downtime. Additionally, the D135 supports Allxon's Out-Of-Band (OOB) management system, which allows businesses to remotely manage, diagnose, and troubleshoot devices. This powerful tool helps reduce operational disruptions and ensures systems can be optimized with minimal on-site intervention, enhancing overall operational efficiency.The D135 stands as the premier solution for applications requiring high performance, resilience, and real-time capabilities even in the most extreme conditions. We are confident that this product will not only meet but exceed your operational requirements, ensuring unparalleled reliability and performance.About AVerMediaAVerMedia empowers people to easily connect and boldly create through innovative audiovisual technology. Our solutions help people work productively, build new relationships, and expand their horizons in ways that weren't possible before. Our products include a wide range of powerful yet easy-to-use devices such as webcams, video capture cards, and microphones for content creators, schools, and businesses. We also provide hardware design services, from smart retail to smart cities for a range of AI and IoT applications. AVerMedia is guided by a philosophy of contributing to society-whether through products that change customers' lives for the better or by ensuring our operations are socially responsible.

