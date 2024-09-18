Norman Seeff, Iconic Celebrity Documentarian Joins Wheel Of Time, EP Rick Selvage On A Journey To Make A Difference TM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Norman Seeff Documentarian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rick Selvage, CEO of onphaya and Executive Producer (Wheel of Time), announced today that Norman Seeff , the world-renowned photojournalist, documentarian, and multiple Grammy-nominated artist, will lend his unique vision to two onphaya television projects under the company's unscripted mission...A Journey to Make a DifferenceTM.

These initial projects harness the“power of music” with celebrity musical artists to help heal, rehabilitate, and transform, offering audiences insight into some of the most challenging social issues of our time.

Norman will appear on camera, showcasing his powerful and unique conversational skills that capture emotional intimacy and authenticity of human stories, highlighting the challenges of the human journey.

Seeff's distinctive style and legendary“sessions” with musicians, as well as his interactions with other creators and innovators across various other disciplines-including actors, writers, directors, scientists, entrepreneurs, athletes, and politicians have been well documented.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Rick and his onphaya team to help deliver to these projects the power and passion that I hold so dear”, said Seeff.

“This is just the beginning of our journey to make a difference. At onphaya, our goal is to create unscripted programs that not only make a difference but also entertain. Norman's remarkable ability to unlock human stories will be a catalyst for achieving our unscripted creative objectives,” said Selvage.

Peta Johnson with onphaya will Executive Produce along with Selvage.

Further information on each television series will be released as they become available.

About Rick Selvage:

Rick serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer for several media and entertainment companies, including onphaya and iwot studios. At iwot studios and its sister companies, including iwot productions, he spearheads the creation, development, and global management of brands in the rapidly growing 'transmedia' marketplace. His efforts are centered on achieving“digital and brand singularity,” delivering immersive, connected experiences to a global audience. As an Executive Producer, Rick is spearheading the adaptation of Robert Jordan's globally celebrated literary series, The Wheel of Time, expanding its universe across multiple media platforms including live-action and animated films, television, video games, and immersive location-based experiences.

About onphaya:

onphaya is dedicated to creating impactful content, focusing on both unscripted television programming with its mission, 'A Journey to Make a Difference,' and scripted television.

About Norman Seeff:

Norman is a renowned photographer and documentarian. Norman Seeff developed a unique process of creative interaction with artists, focusing on building emotionally intense experiences that captured the vitality and authenticity of imagery-becoming his creative signature. The opportunity to interact with hundreds of the world's greatest creatives was seminal in Norman's exploration of the inner sources of human creativity and its outward expressions.

Seeff's interaction with renowned artists and innovators includes such luminaries as Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell, Steve Jobs, The Rolling Stones, Steve Martin, Michael Jackson, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, John Huston, Martin Scorsese, Billy Wilder, Bob Fosse, i, Tina Turner, Alicia Keys, Sir Francis Crick, as well as Nobel laureates, prominent comedians, writers, actors, politicians, and athletes.

Through his work with hundreds of the world's most prominent creators and innovators, Norman discovered the fundamental archetypal structures of the creative process, documenting and demonstrating their practical application with artists in the act of creation.

