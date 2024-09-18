Candle Holder Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Candle Holder Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Candle Holder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The candle holder market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.62 billion in 2023 to $0.70 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased home decor spending, growth of online retailing, increasing demand for eco-friendly products, rise in DIY home projects, and increasing globalization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Candle Holder Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The candle holder market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for DIY and homemade products, growing events and celebrations, increasing consumer investment in home aesthetics, a growing market for luxury home goods, and increasing demand for multifunctional products.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Candle Holder Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Candle Holder Market

The increasing popularity of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the candle holder market going forward. E-commerce refers to buying and selling goods and services over the internet. It encompasses various business models, including business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), and consumer-to-business (C2B). The increasing popularity of e-commerce is driven by the convenience of online shopping and the broad range of products available to consumers. Leveraging the advantages of e-commerce, a candle holder business can expand its reach, engage more effectively with customers, streamline operations, and ultimately drive sales and brand recognition growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Candle Holder Market Growth?

Key players in the candle holder market include Bath & Body Works Direct Inc., Crate & Barrel, The Yankee Candle Company Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc, West Elm, Mud Pie, Candle Warmers Etc, Pavilion Gift Company, MyGift Enterprise LLC, Serene Spaces Living, NAPA Home & Garden, Aloha Bay, Black Tai Salt Co., Dlite Crafts, CraftsOfEgypt, The Hosley Store, Steven Bukowski LLC, The Candle Dux, Colonial Candle, Biedermann & Sons Inc., AzureGreen, Majestic Giftware Inc., E W Hannas Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Candle Holder Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the candle holder market are focused on developing innovative products, such as reversible candle holders, to offer versatile decor options with dual-sided designs for varying styles or occasions. A reversible candle holder offers two distinct designs, providing flexibility and aesthetic variety.

How Is The Global Candle Holder Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Desktop Candle Holders, Hanging Candle Holders, Wall mounted Candle Holders, Outdoor Candle Holders

2) By Material: Ceramic, Glass, Metal, Plastic

3) By Style: Traditional, Modern, Ornamental, Minimalist

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Hospitality

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Candle Holder Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the candle holder market in 2023. The regions covered in the candle holder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Candle Holder Market Definition

A candle holder is a decorative or functional object designed to securely hold and support a candle. The primary purpose of a candle holder is to provide a stable base for the candle, prevent wax drips from damaging surfaces, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the candlelight.

Candle Holder Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global candle holder market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Candle Holder Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on candle holder market size, candle holder market drivers and trends, candle holder market major players, candle holder competitors' revenues, candle holder market positioning, and candle holder market growth across geographies. The candle holder market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Scented Candle Global Market Report 2024

report/scented-candle-global-market-report

Saturating Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2024

report/saturating-kraft-paper-global-market-report

Recycled White Lined Chipboard Global Market Report 2024

report/recycled-white-lined-chipboard-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.