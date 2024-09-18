Global Capnography Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The capnography devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.66 billion in 2023 to $0.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, advancements in technology, enhanced patient monitoring, regulatory support and guidelines, and the aging population.

The capnography devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing surgical procedures, growing awareness and training programs, regulatory support and guidelines, and expanding applications.

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the capnography devices market going forward. Respiratory diseases are a group of medical conditions that affect the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, including conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and lung cancer, which impair breathing and can lead to severe health complications. The prevalence of respiratory diseases is rising due to factors such as increasing air pollution, smoking rates, and aging populations. Capnography devices are used in respiratory diseases to monitor and assess patients' ventilation status and detect abnormalities in real time.

Key players in the capnography devices market include Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Limited, Dräger, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare, Vyaire Medical, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Edan Instruments Inc., Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, Salter Labs Inc., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Criticare Systems Inc., Opto Circuits Limited, Diamedica Ltd., Infinium Medical Inc.

Major companies operating in the capnography devices market are increasing their focus on developing advanced pilot studies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Pilot studies are preliminary research investigations conducted to evaluate the feasibility, effectiveness, and potential impact of these devices in clinical settings.

1) By Component: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Modules, Other Components

2) By Product: Hand-held, Stand-alone, Multi-parameter

3) By Technology: Mainstream, Sidestream, Microstream

4) By Application: Emergency Medicine, Pain Management, Procedural Sedation, Critical Care, Other Applications

5) By End-use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Other End-uses

North America was the largest region in the capnography devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the capnography devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Capnography devices are medical instruments used to measure and monitor the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in a patient's exhaled breath, providing real-time information about respiratory status, helping in the detection of respiratory conditions, ensuring proper ventilation, and guiding anesthetic management during surgeries.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global capnography devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Capnography Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on capnography devices market size, capnography devices market drivers and trends, capnography devices market major players, capnography devices competitors' revenues, capnography devices market positioning, and capnography devices market growth across geographies. The capnography devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

