Lewis & Ellis' Dave Dillon Named SOA 2024-2025 President-Elect And Vice-Chair

Lewis & Ellis is proud to announce that Dave Dillon, FSA, FCA, MAAA, Senior Vice President and Principal, has been named the 2024–2025 President-Elect and Vice-Chair of the Society of Actuaries (SOA). Dillon will assume the role of the SOA's 77th president during the 2025 ImpACT Conference.

Dillon's vision for his presidency includes expanding the SOA's global reach, strengthening member connections, nurturing new talent, and driving innovation across the actuarial profession. His forward-thinking approach aims to further position the SOA as a global leader in shaping the future of actuarial science.

"Dave's dedication to the actuarial profession and his tireless work to support the insurance industry has made a profound impact. His election as SOA President-Elect is a well-deserved recognition of his leadership," said Cabe Chadick, FSA, MAAA, President & Managing Principal of Lewis & Ellis. "We are immensely proud to have him represent Lewis & Ellis and continue to drive innovation within the actuarial field."

Dillon has been with Lewis & Ellis for over two decades, specializing in consulting services for insurance companies, state departments, and organizations in the health insurance sector. Additionally, Dillon teaches at Georgia State University's Maurice R. Greenberg School of Risk Science – Actuarial Science.

A dedicated SOA volunteer since 2008, Dillon has served in various leadership roles, including on the Board of Directors (2018-2021), Chair of the Commercial Healthcare Strategic Initiative (2017-2018) and as a media liaison on health-related topics.

About Lewis & Ellis

Lewis & Ellis is a leading full-service actuarial consulting firm offering specialized services to a wide array of clients, from global corporations to regional and mid-sized companies. Innovative thinking and use of technology has been a cornerstone of Lewis & Ellis's ability to provide cost-effective solutions to difficult problems its clients face in their markets today. Lewis & Ellis is committed to growing its geographic reach and expertise both organically and through acquisitions, serving clients in sectors such as life, health, and property and casualty insurance, along with providing consulting services for regulatory compliance, life settlements, risk management, and more.

