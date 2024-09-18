Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Drain Cover For In-Ground Pools (DCD-361)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient cover that would eliminate the stains on an in-ground swimming pool when closed for the winter," said an inventor, from

Germantown, Md., "so I invented the WORM GUARD. My design would eliminate the need for a pool owner to scrub the drain for hours with brushes and harsh and expensive chemicals when opening the pool."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective cover for the drain on an in-ground pool. In doing so, it prevents worms and other matter from accumulating around and over the drain. It also prevents the drain's surfaces from becoming soiled and stained. As a result, it saves time and effort when reopening the pool for the season. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for the owners of in-ground pools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DCD-361, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

