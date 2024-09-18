Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Drain Cover For In-Ground Pools (DCD-361)
Date
9/18/2024 12:01:10 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient cover that would eliminate the stains on an in-ground swimming pool when closed for the winter," said an inventor, from
Germantown, Md., "so I invented the WORM GUARD. My design would eliminate the need for a pool owner to scrub the drain for hours with brushes and harsh and expensive chemicals when opening the pool."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective cover for the drain on an in-ground pool. In doing so, it prevents worms and other matter from accumulating around and over the drain. It also prevents the drain's surfaces from becoming soiled and stained. As a result, it saves time and effort when reopening the pool for the season. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for the owners of in-ground pools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DCD-361, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18092024003732001241ID1108688698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.