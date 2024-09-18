Trivision Leads Bold Rebranding Transformation For The National Endowment For The Humanities (NEH)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriVision, a leading branding agency based in Northern Virginia, is proud to announce its completion of the successful rebranding of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), the only U.S. agency dedicated to funding the humanities. As the largest funder of humanities projects in America, NEH sought a refreshed brand identity to better resonate with diverse audiences and reflect its core mission of promoting lifelong learning, wisdom, and respect for diverse values.

Rebranding America's Largest Funder for the Humanities

New NEH Logo and Seal Design by TriVision

New NEH Logo and Seal Designed by TriVision

Founded in 1965, NEH has awarded over $6 billion in grants to institutions such as museums, schools, libraries, and research organizations. However, NEH's previous branding, centered around a traditional government seal, was perceived as distant and inaccessible to the general public, especially those outside of academia. Additionally, the term "humanities" often failed to resonate with everyday Americans, leaving many unsure of its relevance to their lives. The challenge for TriVision was to create a new brand identity that reflected NEH's mission while making the agency more relatable and impactful.

Over several months, TriVision collaborated with NEH leadership to develop a modern, clean, and distinctive logo and visual identity that appealed to a broader, more diverse audience. The rebranding process began with a thorough discovery and analysis phase, during which TriVision identified key challenges and crafted logo concepts that were both unique and timeless. After multiple phases of revisions and reviews with NEH's leadership and Chair, a new logo, seal, and visual identity were selected and rolled out to the public in summer 2024.

As part of the rebranding, TriVision also developed a comprehensive brand style guide to ensure the consistent application of the new logo and seal across various platforms. In addition, TriVision produced NEH's marketing collateral, including business cards, stationery, PowerPoint templates, email signatures, and an animated video reel.

Reinforcing NEH's Dedication to Lifelong Learning, Cultural Heritage and Inclusivity

The new NEH brand identity reflects the agency's commitment to its founding principles while making it more relatable to the general public. The updated logo represents NEH's core values of lifelong learning, wisdom, and respect for diverse beliefs and cultures. The icon above the logotype carries rich symbolism, depicting an open book that signifies education, research, and continuous learning. The radiating sun symbolizes the light of knowledge, illuminating the truths and insights gained through the humanities. This rebranding effort not only modernizes NEH's visual presence but also strengthens its connection to everyday Americans, making the agency's mission more accessible and impactful to communities nationwide.

"As someone passionate about the power of storytelling and cultural heritage, leading the rebranding of NEH was an incredibly meaningful experience.

It was truly an honor to work alongside such a dedicated team to help shape the future identity of an organization that champions the humanities across the nation," said Arsalan Lutfi, TriVision's Co-founder and Chief Creative Director.

Transforming Brands Across the Government and Beyond

TriVision is a premier creative agency in Washington DC specializing in design, branding, marketing, and multimedia production. With over 25 years of experience, TriVision has partnered with federal agencies, non-profits, and global brands to deliver innovative and results-driven marketing campaigns and impactful rebranding initiatives. Aside from NEH, some of TriVision's most notable federal government rebrands include the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), and the U.S. Commercial Service. To learn more about

TriVision, visit .

