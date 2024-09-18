2024 Latin Biz Today's Spectrum Of Success Event Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Mercy University School Of Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Network with Latino Leaders, Learn How to Grow Your Business, Enjoy Great Cuban Food and Dance to the Salsa Rhythms of Tito Puente Jr. and his Latin Jazz Orchestra. Remaining Tickets are 25% OFF while they last!

CROTON ON HUDSON, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Biz Today

and

Mercy University

have joined forces to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latino business community.

Latin Biz Today

Spectrum of Success Event is a celebration of Latino work, life, and culture. In addition to great food and music, attendees will be inspired by keynote speaker Ruben A. Medina, Founding Partner and Managing Director at RC Solutions in White Plains, NY, and will learn from a panel of business experts with representatives from the finance, technology, sports, medical, and food industries.

Grow your business, enjoy Cuban food, wine & beer, dance to Tito Puente Jr & his band and be inspired!

Mercy University School of Business

When/Where

The event will take place on

September 19, 2024, from 5:30 p.m.

to

9:30 p.m. at the Mercy University Rotunda,

Westchester Campus, 555 Broadway,

Dobbs Ferry, NY

10522

Transportation: access by car (555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY, parking is free), Metro North Railroad (Hudson Line to:

Ardsley-on-Hudson station; the Rotunda is a 10 minute walk from the station, or Westchester Beeline Bus.

"We're excited to share a fun-filled, packed evening to capture core business knowledge to overcome today's challenges, be inspired, and celebrate Hispanic culture. Join us for a memorable evening," said

Tina Trevino, Partner and Vice President, Community Relations,

Latin Biz Today.

Miri Rodriguez, Latin Biz Today, partner, Storyteller: "We're thrilled to honor talent entrepreneur Anthony Ramirez II with the Latin Business Spirit Award, capture inspiration from keynote Ruben Medina, Latin rhythms from

Tito Puente Jr and his band.

Attendee: Vic Ruvolo, former ad agency exec (on AT&T),

currently Director, Ad Sales Healthline Media. "Great time last night. I imagine you received a lot of amazing feedback.

The agenda was star studded, informative and entertaining! Congrats!!"

"Mercy University is proud to partner with Latin Biz Today to bring the Hispanic community to our campus," said Mercy's President Susan Parish. "We're the region's largest private Hispanic-Serving Institution. Half of our undergraduate students are Hispanic and often the first in their families to attend college."

Ten reasons you'll have an evening to remember:



Dance and listen to live cool salsa rhythmswithTito Puente Jr. & band leader Willy Rodriguez and their 8-piece bandNetwork with business leaders, small businessowners, andvendorsIndulge in authentic Cuban cuisine, provided by The Cube InnEnjoy New York State wine and local craft beers courtesy of the Bronx Beer Hall,Meet inspirational keynote speaker Ruben A. MedinaGet tips on how to start orgrow your businessfrom our Expert Business Panel: Moderator: NFTE executive Liliana Pichardo; Panelists: Chis Padilla(IT executive), Joseph Steranka (former PGA CEO, sports industry), Maria Trusa (medical industry), Marj Webber (financial expert)Celebrate the presentation of the 2024 Latin Business Spirit Award.This year's awardee is entrepreneur Anthony Ramirez IIWork, Life Culture & Wellness insightsLearn about the International Salsa Museum from Co-founder Will RodriguezParticipate in raffle drawings

And much, much more...

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, inspiration, and celebration.

Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.

Use promo code

LBTMercy25

to get 25% off while tickets last.

Note: You must be 21 or over to drink alcoholic beverages (state or federal ID required).

About Latin Business Today:

Latin Business Today, LLC, is a national bilingual multimedia platform that blends coverage of

work-life-culture lifestyle with high-level expertise rooted in the trusted advisor legacy of mentorship and success of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez. Latin Business Today serves as a resource for the Latino business community, seeking to address actual challenges with real solutions. With a team of experts that includes over 200 of the "best and brightest" exemplary mentors-contributors, along with a nationally recognized advisory board, Latin Business Today is a key resource to find solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latino nuance. Visit:

Latin Business Today



Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

About Mercy University



Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the

Bronx,

Manhattan, as well as online.

It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of

New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong.

For more information, visit

.



SOURCE Latin Business Today, LLC

