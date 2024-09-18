(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green cosmetic products are expected to benefit from growing interest in organic and chemical-free products in the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, , Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green cosmetic products market (mercado de productos cosméticos verdes ) was worth US$ 33.7 billion in 2023. A CAGR of 7.0% is anticipated between 2024 and 2034, and the will reach US$ 70.6 billion by 2034. Oleochemicals, which are naturally occurring compounds produced from plant and animal fats, are another option being investigated by green cosmetic makers. Eco-friendly cosmetics can be made more sustainable by using oleochemicals as alternatives to petroleum-based products.

Enhancing consumer relationships and offering customized experiences are among the trends observed in the cosmetics sector, along with personalized care and immersive beauty experiences. This reduces waste and enables customers to customize their beauty regimens to meet their unique demands. Supply chain transparency is being made possible through blockchain technology in the cosmetics industry. By using sustainable ingredients in green cosmetics, consumers are able to make informed choices about their purchases.

Several cosmetic businesses have already adopted vegan products and cruelty-free ingredients to reduce the presence of synthetic surfactants, parabens, essential oils, silicones, synthetic sunscreens, drying alcohols, fragrances, and colors in their products. The future of green cosmetics appears bright, provided that innovation and the development of more environmentally friendly and sustainable formulations continue.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Female-targeted green cosmetic products are highly sought after on the market.

The green cosmetics market is expected to grow as e-commerce sales rise and discount offers continue.

The skin care segment held most of the market share in 2023. North America accounted for a majority of the market share in 2023.

Global Green Cosmetic Products Market: Growth Drivers



The environmental consciousness of customers leads them to look for products with less environmental impact. As more people adopt healthier lifestyles, they turn to natural and safe goods to maintain their health. Using synthetic chemicals in traditional cosmetics may pose health risks to consumers, so green cosmetics have become increasingly popular.

Regulating organizations worldwide are imposing stricter rules on the cosmetics industry, especially regarding hazardous chemicals and compounds.

Cosmetic companies have been reformulating their goods to comply with these rules, resulting in the need for green substitutes. Companies are increasingly focusing on sustainability as part of their business strategies.

Social media sites and beauty influencers greatly influence consumer preferences. Influencers help fuel the growing demand for eco-friendly beauty products among their followers by promoting these goods and sharing their experiences with eco-friendly firms. Technological developments have made it simpler for cosmetic companies to create creative, environmentally-friendly formulas and packaging. Customers are increasingly choosing goods that reflect their values and worldviews. Customers today emphasize transparency, ethical sourcing, and sustainability. As a result, eco-friendly cosmetics featuring these features have gained popularity.

Global Green Cosmetic Products Market: Regional Landscape



North America has implemented more regulations to ensure the safety of cosmetic products, particularly in the United States and Canada. Health Canada and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States have scrutinized the use of specific components in cosmetics, forcing companies to restructure their products. As a result, green cosmetic products require safer, more natural ingredients.

The dangers of artificial chemicals included in cosmetics are becoming more apparent to North American consumers. Customers are highly concerned with their health and wellness, so they tend to seek out products without potentially harmful ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. The market for green cosmetics with clearer, cleaner formulas has grown due to this greater awareness.

Clean beauty promotes sustainable, safe, and transparent cosmetic products in North America. Clean beauty standards drive consumers' preference for eco-friendly cosmetics that follow these principles. A high value is placed on environmental responsibility and sustainability by North American millennials and Gen Z. Several sectors, including the cosmetics industry, are seeing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products increase. These demographic groups' increasing purchasing power and preference for eco-friendly cosmetics have brought a shift in the market.

Global Green Cosmetic Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Across the global market for green cosmetic products, most companies are investing a significant amount of money and time into establishing their presence in prominent regions. Players operating in the market rely heavily on product launches.

Key Market Players



Chanel

Ere Perez

Giorgio Armani

Herbivore Botanicals, LLC

Lady Green

L'Occitane en Provence

Moringaia

Origins Natural Resources Inc.

Sky Organics Weleda

Key Developments



In January 2022 , Chanel launched N°1, a new line of sustainable and neutral beauty products. Through its latest collection, Chanel made a foray into clean cosmetics. A laboratory open to the sky in the French town of Gaujacq produces the company's organic camellia-based products. In April 2023 . Ere Perez Natural Cosmetics introduced an eco-refillable compact made of 100% aluminum. This sustainable and natural beauty firm offers a variety of skincare and makeup items for customers seeking minimal, ethical, and healthy beauty. An entirely aluminium refillable compact has been introduced by the company to reduce its environmental impact.

Global Green Cosmetic Products Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Skin Care



Cleanser

Moisturizer

Serum

Face Oil

Sunscreen Others

Hair Care



Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Color

Hair Mask

Hair Oil

Hair Serum Others

Body Care



Soaps

Shower Gel

Body Cream

Oils Others

Make Up



Facial Make up

Eye Make up

Lip Products Others

By Consumer Orientation



Male

Female Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online



E-commerce Website Company-owned Website

Offline



Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

