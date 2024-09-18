Mediacom Communications Completes Fiber Optic Network Expansion In Grand Ridge, Illinois

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New broadband will provide speeds up to 2-Gig plus phone and mobile services

GRAND RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications announced completion of a fiber project that brings ultra-high-speed internet to the Village of Grand Ridge. More than 250 homes and businesses in the LaSalle County community now have access to world-class fiber optic broadband services.

Construction of the 4.25-mile fiber build began last summer and took about a year to complete. Mediacom has invested nearly $400,000 in private capital to complete this project. Service officially launched today throughout the entire Grand Ridge community.

Residents and businesses in Grand Ridge can now access a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with up to 2 gigabits-per-second download speeds as well as low-cost phone plans and Mediacom Mobile . Mediacom also offers Xtream Connect a low-cost broadband plan designed specifically for qualifying low-income households. Two public open houses held today and tomorrow will offer the community an opportunity to learn about Mediacom and sign up for services.

“Access to high-speed-broadband is essential for any community to thrive today, which is why we were thrilled when Mediacom decided to bring their service to Grand Ridge,” said Kay Hines, Mayor of Grand Ridge.“Having Mediacom's broadband services in Grand Ridge gives our community confidence that our current and future generations can learn, work, grow and prosper.”

“Mediacom is working on multiple fronts to increase broadband access to underserved communities like Grand Ridge,” said Don Demay, Senior Director of Area Operations for Mediacom.“We are proud to make this investment to benefit residents and businesses in Grand Ridge and look forward to serving the community for many years to come.”

