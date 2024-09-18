Vijilan Partners With Corelight To Enhance Security For Msps, Mssps, And Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vijilan Security , a leading Managed Security (MSSP), today announced that it is entering into a partnership with Corelight , a pioneer in Detection and Response (NDR) technology. The collaboration aims to enhance security services for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), MSSPs, and enterprises by addressing the critical challenge of detecting and responding to network-based threats across all assets, including networks, devices, users, applications, data, and cloud services.

Revolutionizing MDR with Advanced Network Security

Vijilan has joined Corelight's Apex DefeNDR program and will incorporate Corelight's Open NDR platform into its offerings. The goal is to revolutionize how MSPs and MSSPs analyze comprehensive, correlated network data to protect their clients' environments. Many Managed Detection and Response (MDR) providers claim to manage detection and response across all assets, but when pressed, their scope turns out to be limited just to endpoints. Rather, true MDR should provide visibility across all critical assets, including networks, devices, applications, data, identity, and cloud services.

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence so data-first defenders can stay ahead of ever-changing attacks. Delivered by its Open NDR Platform, Corelight's comprehensive, correlated evidence gives customers unparalleled visibility into their networks. This evidence allows security analysts to unlock new analytics, investigate faster, hunt like an expert, and even disrupt future attacks. This ensures MSPs, MSSPs, and their clients receive the complete protection they expect from a robust security solution.

Enhanced Security with Corelight's Open NDR Technology

Traditional perimeter-based security measures, such as Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), are proving themselves to be no longer sufficient to protect against sophisticated cyber threats. Network Detection and Response (NDR) is therefore a crucial component of a modern security stack, providing deep visibility into network traffic to identify malicious activities that evade traditional security controls. By focusing on the comprehensive analysis of network traffic, Corelight's Open NDR Platform helps detect advanced and emerging threats, including those already inside the network, enabling faster response times and reducing the risk of data breaches.

To this end, Vijilan's integration of Corelight Open NDR technology strengthens its ability to detect, analyze, and respond to a wide range of network-based threats. Corelight's platform, built on the powerful, open-source Zeek (formerly Bro) network security monitoring framework and Suricata IDS, offers unmatched visibility into network activity, allowing security teams to identify subtle indicators of compromise (IoCs) and take immediate action.

According to Kevin Nejad , CEO of Vijilan Security,“Analyzing every packet that traverses the network, whether malicious or not, is not something most technologies can do. I have been a big fan of Zeek/Bro for more than two decades, but the enterprise version with great support wasn't available until Corelight brought it to life. Now, MSPs and small to medium-sized businesses have access to enterprise-grade products that were previously out of reach.”



Nejad added,“This partnership goes beyond solving today's problems. Corelight's forward-thinking approach to managing the increasing volume of new traffic today and in the future sets them apart. We value this partnership and are excited to help stop security breaches and assist our partners in regulated industries, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, DoD, and government to meet all their security compliance requirements.”

Corelight's Data-Centric Approach

Corelight's data-centric approach ensures that security operations are informed by high-fidelity data streams that are both contextual and reliable. This enables security analysts to conduct more effective threat hunting and incident response, relying on the integrity and depth of the data provided by Corelight. By transforming raw network traffic into actionable insights, Corelight empowers organizations to make informed decisions that strengthen their security posture.

Key benefits of the partnership for MSPs, MSSPs, and Enterprises include:

.Comprehensive Coverage: Vijilan's managed Network Detection and Response services, now powered by Corelight's Open NDR technology, provide complete visibility and protection across on-premises and cloud environments, enabling a holistic security strategy.

.24/7 Monitoring and Rapid Response: With continuous monitoring and dedicated incident response teams, Vijilan ensures that any suspicious activity is swiftly identified and neutralized, minimizing potential damage.

.Scalable Security Solutions: This partnership enables Vijilan to offer scalable, customizable security solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of organizations of all sizes.

.Strengthening the Security Stack: Incorporating NDR into a security stack enhances an organization's overall security posture by providing critical insights into network activity, allowing for quicker identification of threats and better alignment with compliance requirements.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security provides Managed Security Services to MSPs, MSSPs, and enterprises, focusing on detection, response, and containment action across all critical assets. Committed to innovation, scalability, and comprehensive coverage, Vijilan is dedicated to helping organizations protect their networks, devices, users, applications, data, and cloud services from cyber threats.

Kevin Nejad

Vijilan Security

+1 954-334-9988

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.