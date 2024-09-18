Over 100 Hospitalised After Food Poisoning In Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Sep 18 (IANS) Over 100 individuals in Chaungchar village in Tatkon township of Nay Pyi Taw were hospitalized due to food poisoning, according to a release issued by the country's State Administration Council's Information Team on Wednesday.

The villagers in Chaungchar village, a flood-affected region, experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea after consuming biryani, chicken and potatoes, and tomato egg curry donated by the well-wishers on the morning of September 17, the information team said, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Wednesday, all affected individuals are in stable condition, it added.

The Ministry of Health urged donors to provide warm and fresh food to flood victims and to work with supervising and management teams during the donation process.