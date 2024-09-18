'Functional Unemployment' Improves, Gender Gap Narrows, Says Ludwig Institute

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gender gap narrows for third consecutive month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. "functional unemployment" rate improved slightly in August. Women saw a third consecutive month of improvement, narrowing the gender gap to its lowest level in nearly a year, according to the latest True Rate of Unemployment (TRU) by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP).

The TRU - a measure of the "functionally unemployed," defined as the jobless plus those seeking, but unable to find, full-time employment paying above poverty wages ($25,000 a year in 2024 dollars) after adjusting for inflation - decreased in August by 0.2 percentage points, to 24.4%. Among demographic groups, Black workers saw the biggest improvement, dropping 0.8 percentage points to 26.7%, although this appears to be driven by low-wage and involuntary part-time workers leaving the labor force.

Women's functional employment rate fell by half a percentage point in August, from 29.3% to 28.8%, while their labor force participation increased. This marks the third consecutive monthly decrease, narrowing the gender gap to 8.5 percentage points, the smallest gap since October 2023. The TRU for men remained unchanged at 20.3%. However, even with this progress, the functional unemployment rates for both men and women remain higher than their October 2023 levels of 19.6% and 27.8%, respectively.

"While we pay close attention to the month-to-month changes in functional unemployment, we rely on longer-term trends to offer valuable insight on where things are going," said LISEP Chairman Gene Ludwig. "Three months of data is insufficient to say that women in the workforce have turned the corner, but it is encouraging to see it is trending in the right direction. But even with these recent improvements, the TRU for women remains alarmingly high at 28.8%. We shall see what the rest of the year holds."

Among other racial demographics, the TRU for Hispanic workers increased 0.2 percentage points, from 27.3% to 27.5%, while the TRU for White workers increased 0.1 percentage point, from 23.1% to 23.2%.

"This month's TRU report offers some positive signs among certain cohorts, and hopefully these trends will extend to others in the near future," Ludwig said. "This is an ideal time for policymakers to take a closer look at the positive trends and determine what can be replicated to the benefit of all middle- and lower-income workers."

About TRU

LISEP issued the white paper "Measuring Better: Development of 'True Rate of Unemployment' Data as the Basis for Social and Economic Policy" upon announcing the new statistical measure in October 2020. The paper and methodology can be viewed here . LISEP issues TRU one

to

two weeks following the release of the BLS unemployment report, which occurs on the first Friday of each month. The TRU rate and supporting data are available on the LISEP website at

.

About LISEP

The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity

(LISEP) was created in 2019 by Ludwig and his wife, Dr. Carol Ludwig. The mission of LISEP is to improve the economic well-being of middle- and lower-income Americans through research and education. LISEP's original economic research includes new indicators for unemployment, earnings, and cost of living. These metrics aim to provide policymakers and the public with a more transparent view of the economic situation of all Americans, particularly low- and middle-income households, compared with misleading headline statistics.

About Gene Ludwig

In addition to his role as LISEP chair, Gene Ludwig is a managing partner of Canapi LLC, a financial technology venture fund. He is the founder and CEO of Ludwig Advisors, which counsels financial firms on critical matters. Ludwig is also the founder of the Promontory family of companies. He is the former vice chairman and senior control officer of Bankers Trust New York Corp. and served as the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency from 1993 to 1998. He is also author of the book The Vanishing American Dream , which investigates the economic challenges facing low- and middle-income Americans. On X (formerly Twitter): @geneludwig .

SOURCE Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED