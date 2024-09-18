Raptor Technologies Announces Studentsafe Enterprise For States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Software Enables States to Address Student Behavior and Mental Needs to Prevent Harm and Enhance School Safety

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies , the leading provider of school safety software, announced today the expansion of its Raptor StudentSafeTM with the launch of StudentSafe Enterprise. This product empowers states and multi-district agencies with comprehensive data insights, which are crucial for enhancing school safety and developing effective violence prevention strategies.

StudentSafe Enterprise helps ensure school districts are aligned with state requirements for behavioral threat assessments, bullying and suicide prevention, and other student well-being policies. Raptor StudentSafe is already used by districts and schools nationwide, providing a strong foundation for these expanded capabilities.



Key Features of StudentSafe Enterprise:

Aggregated Data Insights:

StudentSafe Enterprise provides states and multi-district agencies with comprehensive data sets and dashboard views of behavioral trends across student cohorts throughout the state or region.

This sets the stage for strategic planning and efficient resource distribution tailored to various student well-being requirements.

State Policy Alignment: StudentSafe Enterprise ensures that school districts comply with state mandates for reporting and intervening in cases of bullying, suicide risk, mental health issues, and threat assessments.

Data Continuity:

The platform ensures that student behavioral concerns remain accessible to administrators throughout the student's academic journey within the state. This feature grants districts unparalleled visibility into a student's past challenges and what interventions have been successful, fostering a deep understanding of each student's needs and effective pathways for support.

Enhanced Student Support:

By maintaining continuity of data, StudentSafe Enterprise empowers educators to meet students precisely where they are in their well-being journey. This approach ensures that interventions are timely and relevant, significantly improving the support system around each student.

Violence Prevention Impact:

The proactive insights offered by StudentSafe Enterprise play a pivotal role in school violence prevention at the state and district levels. By identifying patterns and potential risks earlier, districts can implement targeted interventions and preventive measures, and states can allocate resources effectively.

Advanced Security:

Enhanced security measures and permissions-based views protect confidential student information while allowing appropriate collaboration between local and state agencies.

"We've consistently heard from state officials across the country that early identification and intervention are crucial to preventing all types of school violence," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor. "With the launch of StudentSafe Enterprise, we are elevating our commitment by providing states and multi-district agencies with the comprehensive data insights needed to make informed decisions on student support resources and violence prevention initiatives."

StudentSafe Enterprise equips educational authorities with the intelligence needed to make data-driven decisions. By focusing on continuity and comprehensive data analysis, this platform stands as an indispensable tool in the mission to foster safer and more supportive education settings for every student.

To find out more about Raptor StudentSafe Enterprise, click HERE .

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety.

