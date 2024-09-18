Longneck Manor Earns Prestigious AZA Accreditation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longneck Manor , home to one-of-a-kind, personal encounters with giraffes and rhinos, is proud to announce it has been awarded accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums

(AZA). This prestigious honor has been granted to less than 10% of facilities with animals in North America. Earning AZA accreditation is a testament to the professionalism, commitment, and focus of the entire staff at Longneck Manor.

Longneck Manor, in collaborative partnership with SSA Group , has focused on earning AZA accreditation since its opening in 2021. Every aspect of

Longneck Manor's operation was studied and assessed, including the care and well-being of its animals, educational programs, conservation efforts, and guest service programs. Earning this important accreditation demonstrates that Longneck Manor is committed to providing the highest standards of care for its animals, staff, and guests.

"We are proud and honored to be recognized by the AZA for our unwavering commitment to animal care, conservation, and the guest experience," said Rick Barongi, founder and executive director, Longneck Manor. "As an animal care professional for more than 50 years, I understand and appreciate the significance of this milestone. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and the impactful way we touch the heart and mind of every guest that visits us."

"SSA Group has been an active member and supporter of the AZA for many years," said Sean McNicholas, president and CEO of SSA Group. "Part of SSA's mission is to partner with companies so that we can help enhance our positive impact on global conservation. Our partnership with Longneck Manor is a special one. We are proud to work alongside Rick, Heather Crocker [director], and the entire team as they inspire and educate their guests."

"Becoming an AZA-accredited facility celebrates Rick's leadership and Longneck Manor's passionate team," he added. "All of us at SSA believe in Longneck Manor's commitment to conservation and we're excited about our shared future together."

There are currently 251 AZA-accredited facilities and 15

AZA-accredited related facility members throughout the U.S. and

12

other countries. The announcement of Longneck Manor's accreditation was made on Sunday, September 15, during the AZA Annual Conference in Calgary, Canada. Longneck Manor's accreditation will remain active for the next five years. A complete list of accredited AZA facilities can be viewed here.

About Longneck Manor

Located on over 100 acres in the beautiful hill country of Texas, Longneck Manor provides daily tours and personal interactions for guests and one-of-a-kind overnight experiences in villas. Longneck Manor is home to six giraffes, three white rhinos, and one sloth. The unique destination is exclusive to tour participants and overnight guests and provides daily personal and customized experiences. Since 2021, Longneck Manor has been a getaway and conservation retreat for animal lovers and luxury travel seekers.



Longneck Manor also runs a non-profit foundation, headed by Barongi and a board of directors, that supports global conservation projects and animal organizations. Each year, Longneck Manor donates revenue from onsite tours and merchandise sales to recognized organizations including the International Rhino Foundation, Save Giraffes Now, and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

To learn more visit: Longneck Manor .

About SSA Group

SSA Group partners with cultural attractions to maximize their mission and elevate the guest experience through an ecosystem of integrated hospitality services and technologies. With a focus on sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and people, SSA Group creates and delivers special moments of hospitality for 100 million guests annually. Built by families, for families, SSA Group is a family-owned business headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more, visit: thessagroup/

