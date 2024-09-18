Philadelphia Business Journal Names Sunny White As A 2024 Woman Of Influence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PHILADELPHIA BUSINESS JOURNAL has named Sunny White, Founder and CEO of Xavier Creative House (XCH), as a 2024 Woman of Influence. This prestigious award recognizes Sunny as part of an elite group of visionary female leaders who are making significant contributions to the business landscape in Greater Philadelphia.

As part of this esteemed group, Sunny joins a legacy of women who have been recognized for their ability to influence positive change and drive innovation within their organizations and industries.

Continue Reading

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized alongside such inspiring women who are shaping the future of business in Philadelphia. Leading a team that consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity and innovation in healthcare marketing is truly rewarding. Together, we are redefining what's possible in our industry, while making a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers." SUNNY WHITE, CEO XAVIER CREATIVE HOUSE

Post this

Sunny's leadership extends beyond the corporate realm as she continues to champion diversity and inclusion initiatives, helping to cultivate a more equitable business environment. Her dedication to ethical business practices and creative solutions has positioned Xavier Creative House as a leading agency in the life sciences sector, known for its bold vision and commitment to making a lasting impact.

Sunny's recognition as a Woman of Influence is a testament to her outstanding leadership, professional achievement, and philanthropic contributions. Her ongoing contributions to the healthcare sector and commitment to diversity and sustainability as a certified B Corp, has set a new standard in the industry..

Xavier Creative House believes in the power of innovation and the importance of purpose-driven work that positively impacts the communities it serves, continually raising the bar in the healthcare marketing field.

For more information about Xavier Creative House, please contact:

Xavier Creative House, LLC

Greater Philadelphia

PO Box 457, Jamison, PA 18929

P: 445.545.1110

[email protected]

About B Corp Lab:

B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. In order to achieve certification, a company must:

- Demonstrate high social and environmental performance by achieving a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above and passing our risk review. Multinational corporations must also meet baseline requirement standards.

- Make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and achieve benefit corporation status if available in their jurisdiction.

- Exhibit transparency by allowing information about their performance measured against B Lab's standards to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website.

SOURCE XAVIER CREATIVE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED