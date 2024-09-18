عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Genius.AI Partners With Clickbank To Revolutionize Digital Marketing With AI-Powered Solutions


9/18/2024 11:46:36 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius, a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ClickBank, the leading affiliate marketing Network e-commerce platform. This collaboration introduces cutting-edge AI technology to ClickBank's vast affiliate network, simplifying the process for new affiliates while enhancing growth for experienced users.

Genius's advanced AI tools enable affiliate marketers to create personalized, high-converting marketing content. This partnership with ClickBank provides users with a streamlined, near-effortless method to generate engaging content based on proven marketing principles to maximize ROI.

"We are excited to partner with ClickBank, a company that shares our passion for innovation," said Peter Kell, Founder of Genius and $100M Marketer. "As someone who's made millions as an affiliate, I know the pain of constantly creating content to succeed. Genius changes all that. It allows anyone to generate endless content for any product easily, based on the principles that helped me succeed. I wish I had this tool when I started, and I'm excited for what affiliates, new and experienced, will achieve!"

ClickBank views this partnership as a significant enhancement of the tools and resources it offers its users. Genius's technology will streamline marketing efforts and improve performance for ClickBank's affiliate base.

"At ClickBank, we're always seeking new ways to help our users succeed in the affiliate marketing space," said Allison Caufield, Director of Partnerships at ClickBank. "This partnership with Genius is a perfect synergy of innovation and performance, offering a unique, AI-driven solution that gives affiliates a competitive edge. We're confident this collaboration will provide tremendous value to our community and set new standards in the industry."

About Genius
 Genius revolutionizes digital marketing with its personalized, data-driven platform. By enabling users to train Genius based on unique goals and values, it helps optimize marketing strategies, enhance engagement, and drive growth for affiliate marketers.

About ClickBank
 ClickBank is a global leader in performance marketing, offering a robust e-commerce platform and an extensive affiliate network to promote and sell digital products.

SOURCE Genius

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN18092024003732001241ID1108688653


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search