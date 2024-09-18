(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A second

Legionnaires' Lawsuit has been filed against Peregrine Senior Living. Prominent Legionnaires' Disease attorneys Jory Lange and Scott Harford filed the lawsuit on behalf of a Peregrine Senior Living resident who contracted Legionnaires' disease and was hospitalized.



20 people have been hospitalized and 4 people have died in the Peregrine Senior Living Legionnaires' disease outbreak . "More Legionnaires' disease lawsuits are likely against Peregrine Senior Living," says Jory Lange.

National Legionnaires' Disease Attorney Jory Lange and Scott Harford, one of New York's leading Premises Liability Lawyers , are representing the Legionnaires' disease victim, who is one of the 20 people who have been hospitalized with Legionnaires' disease, according to news reports.

"Legionnaires' disease outbreaks happen when improperly maintained building water systems release into the air invisible water droplets contaminated with legionella bacteria. As a resident in one of these buildings, you can't see, smell, or taste legionella bacteria. Legionnaires' Disease is especially dangerous to the elderly. This is why it's critical that assisted living facilities and nursing homes who care for our parents and grandparents, ensure that their buildings' water systems are safe and properly maintained," said Legionnaires' Disease Lawyer

Jory Lange .

"I have devoted my legal career to helping injured New Yorkers when companies cut corners resulting in harm to their customers," said Scott Harford . "When we see Legionnaires' disease outbreaks in buildings, it's usually because the building was not properly maintaining its water distribution or cooling systems. Most Legionnaires' disease outbreaks that we see could have been completely avoided with proper maintenance."

Record-Breaking Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers

Jory Lange and Scott Harford are among the nation's leading Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers. They have won millions of dollars for their clients in Legionnaires' Disease outbreaks . In addition, Jory Lange recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a family who got a bacterial infection and suffered lifelong medical complications.

How The Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by Legionnaires' disease. When buildings cut corners restaurants give their customers food poisoning, we use the law to hold them accountable.

and Harford P.C. have extensive experience in helping Legionnaires' disease victims on New York.

If you got Legionnaires' Disease at Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help.

here .

About the legal team:

Jory Lange

with

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers, successfully representing clients across the United States in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks.

Scott A. Harford with Harford P.C. is an accomplished personal injury plaintiffs' attorney licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey. He has represented hundreds of individual clients located across the country harmed by pharmaceutical drugs , defective consumer products , medical devices , toxic chemicals , and Legionella bacteria .

