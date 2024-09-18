(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's infertility is projected to grow at a 2.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. funding drives innovation in reproductive health, making Germany a leader in assisted reproductive technologies. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infertility treatment market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with projected sales set to reach USD 3,843.3 million by 2034, up from USD 1,899.8 million in 2024. This impressive expansion reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034, signaling increasing demand for effective infertility solutions.

In 2023, the market recorded revenues of USD 1,770.6 million, and with a year-over-year growth rate of 7.4% expected in 2024, the industry is on an accelerated growth trajectory. This rise is largely fueled by societal shifts and medical advancements that have heightened the need for infertility treatments. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) leads the infertility treatment market due to several factors, with the most notable being the improved success rates driven by advancements in procedures like in vitro fertilization (IVF). As ART becomes more widely accepted and adopted as an effective option for addressing infertility, its dominance continues to grow. This shift is a result of the increasing recognition of ART as a viable solution for couples struggling with fertility challenges. Infertility, which can stem from a variety of conditions affecting either partner, requires tailored treatment approaches such as surgery, medication, and ART. The intricate nature of infertility diagnosis and treatment demands the use of specialized equipment and instruments, underscoring the need for continuous innovation in the market. The growing complexity of these treatments drives the demand for more advanced and precise technological solutions, further enhancing ART's role in the field. Key factors driving this demand include changing lifestyles, delayed marriages, and environmental influences, which have contributed to a rise in infertility cases. Additionally, medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and other reproductive disorders are further intensifying the need for effective treatment options. As the infertility treatment market continues its upward momentum, it is expected to deliver impactful, life-changing solutions for individuals and couples affected by infertility, offering hope through cutting-edge medical technology and treatment innovations. "The significant growth forecast for the infertility treatment market reflects both the increasing prevalence of infertility and the advancements in treatment technologies," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). "As we continue to innovate and expand treatment options, we are committed to addressing the diverse needs of individuals and couples seeking to overcome infertility challenges." Key Takeaways: Infertility Treatment Market

The global infertility treatment market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by factors such as increasing infertility rates and advancements in medical technology.

The market is projected to reach USD 3,843.3 million by 2034, up from USD 1,899.8 million in 2024.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The German market holds the highest market share in Europe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%.

The US market is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%.

China is the dominant player in the East Asia market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Media & consumables are the largest segment, accounting for 46.6% of the global market. Assisted reproductive technology is the leading procedure, with a market share of 31.7%. Market Value CAGR of Infertility Treatment by Country:

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.30% Germany 2.30% France 3.70% UK 2.60% China 7.30% India 8.30% South Korea 5.70%

Accelerated Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report !

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="700" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b713b13d-e545-4954-b0bf-6234fa836395/infertility-treatment-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Infertility Treatment Market.png" width="700" />

Competitive Landscape:

The infertility treatment market is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous manufacturers around the globe striving to develop innovative solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

Leading manufacturers in the infertility treatment sector are focusing on international expansion to boost revenue and extend their market reach into developing countries. This growth strategy often involves acquiring regional competitors and employing key tactics such as agreements, product launches, research sponsorships, and strategic collaborations to enhance product sales and solidify their market presence.

Notable players in the infertility treatment market include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. : A U.S.-based multinational medical technology company, Thermo Fisher offers a range of products including NuncTM IVF Dishes, untreated dishes, electron microscopes, lab plasticware and supplies, lab centrifuges, mass spectrometers, and next-generation sequencers.

Cook Group Incorporated : An American medical devices company, Cook Group provides medical devices for specialties such as gastroenterology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, vascular surgery, and laboratory instruments. CooperSurgical Inc. : A global medical device manufacturer, CooperSurgical offers products like VitriFitTM Vitrification Carrier, VitriGuardTM Carrier, HBA® Assay, Standard Count Disposable Analysis Chamber, and Makler® Chamber.



Key Players of the Infertility Treatment Industry:



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cook Group

CooperSurgical Inc.

AB Scientific Ltd.

Vitrolife

IVFtech APS

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Genea Biomedx Ltd.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Baker Company INC.



Key Segments of the Infertility Treatment Industry:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into equipment (microscopes, imaging systems, sperm analyser systems, ovum aspiration pumps, micromanipulator systems, incubators, gas analyzers, laser systems, cryosystems, and sperm separation devices), media & consumables and accessories

By Procedure:

In terms of procedure, the industry is divided into assisted reproductive technology [in vitro fertilization (intracytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection and gamete donation), intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and surrogacy], artificial insemination (intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination and intratubal insemination), fertility surgeries [laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, varicocelectomy, laparotomy, tubal ligation reversal, microsurgical reconstruction (vasovasostomy and vasoepididymostomy)] and other infertility treatment procedures

By Patient Type:

In terms of patient type, the industry is segregated into female infertility treatment and male infertility treatment.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into fertility centers, hospitals & surgical clinics, cryobanks, and research institutes

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Browse the Complete Report!

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The donor egg IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) market size accounted for the forecast valuation of USD 3,347.10 million in 2024. Sales of donor egg IVF (in-vitro fertilization) are proficient to attain the worth and strike USD 7,159.50 million by 2034 as these trends gain momentum and become prevalent. This portrays a robust 7.90% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

The global in vitro fertilization banking services market demand valuation is estimated to be nearly USD 4,310.9 million in 2023. By expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% the overall size of the market is predicted to reach USD 11,652.7 million by 2033.

The global HBsAg testing market share is estimated to be worth USD 1,436.5 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,188.5 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global patient hygiene aids market outlook are estimated to be worth USD 8,778.6 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 16,020.3 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global human osteoblasts market overview are estimated to be worth USD 48.1 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 85.3 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global fluid transfer solutions market forecast are estimated to be worth USD 19,203.4 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 30,398.0 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global histoplasmosis treatment market analysis are estimated to be worth USD 4,670.6 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,933.5 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global SGLT2 inhibitors treatment market growth is estimated to be worth USD 34,099.3 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 83,737.4 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global long-acting monoclonal antibodies market sales are estimated to be worth USD 6,485.3 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 14,528.6 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global needle-free vaccine injectors market trends are estimated to be worth USD 1,844.6 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 3,091.6 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Le marché mondial du traitement de l'infertilité est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative au cours de la prochaine décennie, avec des ventes prévues qui devraient atteindre 3 843,3 millions USD d'ici 2034, contre 1 899,8 millions USD en 2024. Cette expansion impressionnante reflète un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) robuste de 7,3 % de 2024 à 2034, signalant une demande croissante de solutions efficaces contre l'infertilité.

En 2023, le marché a enregistré des revenus de 1 770,6 millions USD, et avec un taux de croissance d'une année sur l'autre de 7,4 % prévu en 2024, l'industrie est sur une trajectoire de croissance accélérée. Cette augmentation est largement alimentée par les changements sociétaux et les progrès médicaux qui ont accru le besoin de traitements contre l'infertilité.

La technologie de procréation assistée (ART) domine le marché du traitement de l'infertilité en raison de plusieurs facteurs, le plus notable étant l'amélioration des taux de réussite grâce aux progrès réalisés dans des procédures telles que la fécondation in vitro (FIV). À mesure que le TAR est de plus en plus accepté et adopté comme une option efficace pour lutter contre l'infertilité, sa domination continue de croître. Ce changement est le résultat de la reconnaissance croissante de la PMA comme une solution viable pour les couples aux prises avec des problèmes de fertilité.

L'infertilité, qui peut découler de diverses affections affectant l'un ou l'autre des partenaires, nécessite des approches de traitement adaptées telles que la chirurgie, les médicaments et le TAR. La nature complexe du diagnostic et du traitement de l'infertilité exige l'utilisation d'équipements et d'instruments spécialisés, soulignant la nécessité d'une innovation continue sur le marché. La complexité croissante de ces traitements entraîne une demande de solutions technologiques plus avancées et plus précises, renforçant ainsi le rôle de l'ART dans ce domaine.

Les principaux facteurs à l'origine de cette demande comprennent l'évolution des modes de vie, les mariages retardés et les influences environnementales, qui ont contribué à une augmentation des cas d'infertilité. De plus, des conditions médicales telles que le syndrome des ovaires polykystiques (SOPK) et d'autres troubles de la reproduction intensifient encore le besoin d'options de traitement efficaces.

Alors que le marché du traitement de l'infertilité poursuit sa dynamique ascendante, il devrait fournir des solutions percutantes et changeantes pour les personnes et les couples touchés par l'infertilité, offrant de l'espoir grâce à une technologie médicale de pointe et à des innovations thérapeutiques.

Principaux points à retenir : Marché du traitement de l'infertilité



Le marché mondial du traitement de l'infertilité devrait croître de manière significative au cours de la prochaine décennie, sous l'effet de facteurs tels que l'augmentation des taux d'infertilité et les progrès de la technologie médicale.

Le marché devrait atteindre 3 843,3 millions USD d'ici 2034, contre 1 899,8 millions USD en 2024.

Le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 7,3 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Le marché allemand détient la part de marché la plus élevée en Europe et devrait croître à un TCAC de 2,3 %.

Le marché américain devrait également croître à un TCAC de 2,3 %.

La Chine est l'acteur dominant sur le marché de l'Asie de l'Est et devrait croître à un TCAC de 7,3 %.

Les médias et les consommables sont le segment le plus important, représentant 46,6 % du marché mondial. La technologie de procréation assistée est la principale procédure, avec une part de marché de 31,7 %.

(( Les prévisions de croissance significative pour le marché du traitement de l'infertilité reflètent à la fois la prévalence croissante de l'infertilité et les progrès des technologies de traitement )), estime Sabyasachi Ghosh , vice-président associé de Future Market Insights (FMI). (( Alors que nous continuons d'innover et d'élargir les options de traitement, nous nous engageons à répondre aux divers besoins des individus et des couples qui cherchent à surmonter les défis de l'infertilité. ))

TCAC de la valeur marchande du traitement de l'infertilité par pays :

Pays TCAC de la valeur (2024 à 2034) ÉTATS-UNIS 2.30% Allemagne 2.30% France 3.70% ROYAUME-UNI 2.60% Chine 7.30% Inde 8.30% Corée du Sud 5.70%

Accélération de la demande du marché : trouvez des informations complètes et les tendances dans notre rapport complet !

Paysage concurrentiel :

Le marché du traitement de l'infertilité se caractérise par un degré élevé de fragmentation, de nombreux fabricants à travers le monde s'efforçant de développer des solutions innovantes pour répondre aux besoins changeants des clients.

Les principaux fabricants du secteur du traitement de l'infertilité se concentrent sur l'expansion internationale pour augmenter leurs revenus et étendre leur portée sur le marché dans les pays en développement. Cette stratégie de croissance implique souvent l'acquisition de concurrents régionaux et l'utilisation de tactiques clés telles que des accords, des lancements de produits, des parrainages de recherche et des collaborations stratégiques pour améliorer les ventes de produits et consolider leur présence sur le marché.

Les acteurs notables du marché du traitement de l'infertilité comprennent :



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. : Thermo Fisher, une multinationale de technologie médicale basée aux États-Unis, propose une gamme de produits comprenant des boîtes de FIV NuncTM, des boîtes non traitées, des microscopes électroniques, des articles et des fournitures en plastique de laboratoire, des centrifugeuses de laboratoire, des spectromètres de masse et des séquenceurs de nouvelle génération.

Cook Group Incorporated : Cook Group est une société américaine de dispositifs médicaux, qui fournit des dispositifs médicaux pour des spécialités telles que la gastro-entérologie, la cardiologie interventionnelle, la radiologie interventionnelle, la chirurgie vasculaire et les instruments de laboratoire. CooperSurgical Inc. : Fabricant mondial de dispositifs médicaux, CooperSurgical propose des produits tels que le support de vitrification VitriFit, le support VitriGuardTMTM, le test HBA®, la chambre d'analyse jetable à comptage standard et la chambre Makler®.



Principaux acteurs de l'industrie du traitement de l'infertilité :



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Groupe Cuisinier

CooperSurgical Inc.

AB Scientific Ltd.

Vitrolife

IVFtech APS

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Genea Biomedx Ltée

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Baker Company INC.



Segments clés de l'industrie du traitement de l'infertilité :

Par produit :

En termes de produits, l'industrie est divisée en équipements (microscopes, systèmes d'imagerie, systèmes d'analyse de sperme, pompes d'aspiration d'ovules, systèmes de micromanipulateurs, incubateurs, analyseurs de gaz, systèmes laser, cryosystèmes et dispositifs de séparation de spermatozoïdes), milieux et consommables et accessoires

Par procédure :

En termes de procédure, l'industrie est divisée en technologie de procréation assistée [fécondation in vitro (injection intracytoplasmique de spermatozoïdes morphologiquement sélectionnés et don de gamètes), injection intracytoplasmique de spermatozoïdes et maternité de substitution], insémination artificielle (insémination intra-utérine, insémination intracervicale et insémination intratubaire), chirurgies de fertilité [laparoscopie, hystéroscopie, varicocélectomie, laparotomie, inversion de la ligature des trompes, reconstruction microchirurgicale (vasovasostomie et vasoépididymostomie)] et d'autres procédures de traitement de l'infertilité

Par type de patient :

En termes de type de patient, l'industrie est séparée entre le traitement de l'infertilité féminine et le traitement de l'infertilité masculine.

Par utilisateur final :

En termes d'utilisateur final, l'industrie est divisée en centres de fertilité, hôpitaux et cliniques chirurgicales, cryobanques et instituts de recherche

Par région :

Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe, d'Asie de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts par le rapport.