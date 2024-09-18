Sogeclair: Voting Rights As At 2024/08/31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 –
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French financial Markets Authority ('“Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)
| DATE
| Total number of shares in the share capital
| Total number of voting rights
| 31 August 2024
| 3,204,901
| Total voting rights - brut: 5,432,057
|
|
| Total voting rights - net*: 5,291,317
* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
– shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)
