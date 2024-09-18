Bidets Global Market 2024 To Reach $36.9 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bidets market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.88 billion in 2023 to $28.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of personal hygiene and health benefits, growth in environmental concerns leading to reduced toilet paper usage, rise in adoption of smart home technologies, expansion of e-commerce platforms, greater emphasis on bathroom luxury and comfort, pandemic-driven focus on cleanliness and sanitation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bidets Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bidets market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued technological advancements in smart bidet features, increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, growth in acceptance and normalization of bidet usage in western markets, enhanced marketing and education efforts about bidet benefits, expansion of product lines to include more affordable and versatile options, government initiatives promoting water conservation and sustainability, expansion into emerging markets with rising standards of living.

Growth Driver Of The Bidets Market

The increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the bidets market going forward. The geriatric population refers to individuals typically aged 65 years and older, characterized by specific health considerations related to aging. The geriatric population is rising due to advancements in healthcare, leading to longer life expectancy and declining birth rates in many regions globally. Bidets enhance hygiene and comfort for the geriatric population by providing an easy-to-use and gentle alternative to toilet paper, particularly beneficial for those with limited mobility or health conditions.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Bidets Market Growth?

Key players in the bidets market include Panasonic Corporation, LIXIL Corporation, Kohler Co, Toto Ltd., Geberit International AG, ROCA Group, Villeroy & Boch AG, Boss Bidet, Duravit AG, Bemis Manufacturing Co., Noken Design S A, Laufen Bathrooms AG, Brondell Inc., RinseWorks Inc, Luxe Bidet, Caroma Industries, Drummond Bathroom Ltd., Ludwig s.r.l.s., Infinity Bidet, Xiamen Soothingware Sanitary Co. Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Bidets Market Size?

Major companies operating in the bidets market are developing innovative toilet systems, such as the 360° self-clean mode, to enhance hygiene and convenience. The 360° self-clean mode is a feature in some devices that uses a comprehensive cleaning mechanism to ensure all areas and components are thoroughly sanitized.

How Is The Global Bidets Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Ceramic Bidets, Over The Rim Bidets, Toilet Seat Bidets, Handheld Bidets, Portable Bidets, Other Types

2) By Category: Electronic, Manual

3) By Distribution Channel: Stores-Based, Non-Store-Based

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Bidets Market

North America was the largest region in the bidets market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bidets market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bidets Market Definition

A bidet is a bathroom fixture designed for personal hygiene, used to wash the genital and anal areas after using the toilet. Modern bidets feature adjustable water jets, heated seats, and other amenities for enhanced comfort and cleanliness. They can be standalone units or integrated into toilets, offering an eco-friendly alternative to toilet paper.

