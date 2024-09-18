(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Duty-Free Retailing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The duty-free retailing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $37.09 billion in 2023 to $40.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expanding middle-class demographic globally, increased air travel connectivity, streamlined customs, and immigration procedures at airports, integration of local culture and heritage into duty-free offerings, and robust security measures and safety protocols.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Duty-Free Retailing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The duty-free retailing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $56.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing numbers of international travelers, higher disposable incomes worldwide, favorable currency exchange rates, well-designed airport layouts, changes in consumer demographics, such as an aging population or increasing millennial travelers, and consumer demand for exclusive and limited edition products.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Duty-Free Retailing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Duty-Free Retailing Market

The surge in the international travel and tourism industry is expected to propel the growth of the duty-free retailing market going forward. The international travel and tourism industry is growing due to increased global connectivity, rising disposable incomes, and a growing desire for unique travel experiences. Duty-free retailing leverages international travel and tourism by offering tax-free goods at airports and border locations, attracting travelers seeking lower prices.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Duty-Free Retailing Market Growth?

Key players in the duty-free retailing market include Qatar Airways, Lotte Corp., Lagardere SA, Avolta AG, SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL, China International Travel Service Co. LTD., Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG, Dubai Duty-Free, James Richardson Group, Duty-Free Americas Inc., DFS Group Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., Duty Free Philippines Corp., 3Sixty Duty Free, Ever Rich Duty Free Shop, Flemingo International, King Power Group, Delhi Duty-Free Services Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai Duty-Free, The Shilla Duty free.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Duty-Free Retailing Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the duty-free retailing market are investing in advanced technologies such as seamless entry and exit systems in their stores to stay ahead of the competition. These systems allow customers to enter, shop, and leave without needing to go through manual checkouts. The technology utilizes sensors, cameras, and AI to track items and automatically process payments, making the shopping experience more convenient and efficient.

How Is The Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Perfume And Cosmetics, Electronics, Wine And Spirits, Food, Confectionery And Catering, Tobacco, Luxury Goods, Other Types

2) By Ownership: Corporate Chains, Independent Owners, Franchises

3) By Sales Channel: Airports, Cruise Liners, Railway Stations, Border, Down-Town And Hotel Shop

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Duty-Free Retailing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the duty-free retailing market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the duty-free retailing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Duty-Free Retailing Market Definition

Duty-free retailing refers to the sale of goods to international travelers at locations such as airports, cruise terminals, and border crossings, where products are exempt from local taxes and duties. This allows travelers to purchase items such as electronics, and luxury goods at reduced prices compared to regular retail outlets, enhancing their shopping experience with savings and a diverse range of international brands.

Duty-Free Retailing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global duty-free retailing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Duty-Free Retailing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on duty-free retailing market size, duty-free retailing market drivers and trends, duty-free retailing market major players, duty-free retailing competitors' revenues, duty-free retailing market positioning, and duty-free retailing market growth across geographies. The duty-free retailing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Travel Retail Global Market Report 2024

report/travel-retail-global-market-report

Retail Ready Packaging Global Market Report 2024

report/retail-ready-packaging-global-market-report

Retail Cloud Global Market Report 2024

report/retail-cloud-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.