MODE Global Named A 2024 Top Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Provider By Armstrong & Associates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





2024 Armstrong & Associates badges for Top 50 US 3PL Provider and Top 100 Domestic Management 3PL

MODE Global Logo (PRNewsfoto/MODE Global, LLC)

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proud to announce its prestigious recognition as a 2024 Top 50 U.S. 3PL and a 2024 Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL by Armstrong & Associates. MODE ranked number 29 and 12 respectively. This dual honor underscores MODE Global's commitment to excellence in logistics and transportation management.

Armstrong and Associates, a renowned supply chain market research and consulting firm, evaluated and ranked 3PL companies based on their gross logistics revenue for 2023. Being named among the top companies in both categories highlights MODE Global's exceptional capabilities and dedication to providing comprehensive, reliable and efficient logistics solutions.

We are incredibly honored that our efforts have been recognized by Armstrong & Associates.

Post this

"Through difficult market conditions, our team has continued to exceed expectations and push the boundaries of what's possible in logistics and transportation management," said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. "We are incredibly honored that our efforts have been recognized by Armstrong & Associates, and we are committed to maintaining our focus on delivering excellence."

MODE Global has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to the dynamic demands of the logistics industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach to drive success. This recognition from Armstrong & Associates reinforces MODE Global's position as a trusted partner in the transportation and logistics sector.

To view the full lists, visit the Armstrong & Associates website .

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit .

CONTACT:

MODE Global Communication

[email protected]

972.972.7334

SOURCE MODE Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED