Michael Baker International Selected By The Coachella Valley Association Of Governments To Provide Updated Pavement Condition Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm to partner with CVAG to enhance quality and longevity of

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the Coachella Valley Association of (CVAG) has selected the firm to provide an updated pavement condition assessment. As part of the CVAG Regional Pavement Management Program Update project, Michael Baker will provide network-level pavement condition data collection services and update CVAG's multi-year regional pavement management plan.

"Michael Baker is the only large, national AEC firm with in-house pavement data collection and pavement management services capabilities," said Nathan Kebede, P.E., National Pavement Services Lead at Michael Baker International. "Our team recently partnered with the City of Coachella to perform a pavement condition evaluation and implement a modern and practical pavement management system. We look forward to building upon this project and working with CVAG and its partner agencies to help manage their valuable roadway infrastructure and ultimately, enhance the quality and longevity of the transportation network."

The Michael Baker team will assist CVAG with updating its regional pavement condition data and preparing a multi-year pavement management program for the City of Coachella, California. The project involves data collection for 10 municipal agencies that are CVAG members. Collected pavement condition data will be used by CVAG and member agencies to identify roads in need of maintenance and implement a multi-year pavement management program. It will also inform upcoming ballot measure initiatives related to infrastructure investment.

Michael Baker will use innovative technology to gather and deliver highly accurate data in a short period of time without any interruption to municipal operations or traffic flow. The assessment will be performed using the latest equipment on the market, including a vehicle equipped with a fully integrated automated pavement imaging system, spherical 360-degree cameras and survey software. Michael Baker's data processing will be performed in a cloud environment that is easily scalable, allowing the firm to manage and rapidly process the large quantity of data generated from the pavement survey.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit .

Contact:

Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED