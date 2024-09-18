Accountabilit Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Shannon Murray-Doffo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountabilIT (AIT), a leading Managed Security Service Provider, is excited to announce Shannon Murray-Doffo as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and unparalleled customer service, AIT carefully selected Murray-Doffo for her outstanding leadership and expertise.

The Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) plays a pivotal role in driving AccountabilIT's growth by aligning and integrating all revenue-generating functions, including marketing, sales, pricing, and revenue management. This role focuses on developing and implementing effective sales strategies, leading teams to meet targets, fostering key customer relationships, and analyzing performance metrics for continuous improvement. By ensuring coordination across departments, the CRO is instrumental in scaling the company and achieving its revenue goals.

Murray-Doffo brings nearly 20 years of experience of driving growth at tech giants like Ingram Micro, AWS (Amazon Web Services), and Palo Alto Networks. With expertise across sales leadership and marketing strategy - from Account Strategist to Fractional CMO roles - Murray-Doffo's goal is simple: to ignite revenue growth and build a high-performance culture where over achievement is the norm.

AccountabilIT CEO Chuck Vermillion remarked, "As AIT's CRO, Shannon is laser-focused on hitting and surpassing revenue goals, setting the foundation for AIT's trajectory toward $100M and beyond. She is committed to fostering a team that thrives on collaboration, performance, and a little bit of fun along the way. She leads with humor, high standards, and a clear vision: to drive growth, exceed expectations, and build a winning team."

Murray-Doffo expressed her enthusiasm for joining the company, "AIT is setting a new standard in the cybersecurity industry, emphasizing integrity, and prioritizing both people and customers. I am proud to join a team that values expertise, contribution, and character while consistently going the extra mile for its employees and customers."

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity firm headquartered in Arizona. AIT has grown into a leader in cybersecurity and has earned multiple distinctions in the Microsoft Partner program. AIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and their MSP (Managed Service Provider) practice, AIT is the go-to partner for any business's technology outsourcing.

AccountabilIT's "Customer First" strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter score of 82. Visit AIT online

Contact

Claire Spahr

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(720) 235-8924

SOURCE AccountabilIT

