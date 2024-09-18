On-Demand Webinar: Revolutionizing Healthcare Planning And Forecasting With Advanced Time Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applied Time Series in Healthcare" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare stands on the brink of a transformation powered by the advanced analytical capabilities of time series models. Such models are proving to be a cornerstone in the strategic planning and forecasting activities within the sector. Time series modeling has broad applications, ranging from predictions to monitoring and managing the spread of infectious diseases, like COVID-19, and understanding trends in chronic illnesses.

Webinar Overview

In an upcoming 4-hour webinar, healthcare professionals and analysts will gain an in-depth perspective on the utilization of time series analysis, particularly focusing on the autoregressive integrated moving average (ARIMA) techniques. The session will delve into various complexities surrounding the data, including non-linearity, non-stationarity, seasonality, and underlying trends that impact healthcare decision-making.

Practical Application and Hands-On Learning

To ensure a practical learning experience, the webinar will include concrete examples analysed with the R software. Comprehensive educational materials, such as data sets and annotated R syntax/code, will be provided to enable participants to independently explore and engage with the exercises post-session.

Learning Objectives

Participants will conclude this webinar with a grounded understanding of time series data's role within healthcare settings. Key session objectives include discerning the appropriate contexts for time series model application, recognising the underpinning assumptions and potential constraints of these methods, and mastering data preparation techniques for time series modeling.

In addition, attendees will learn to interpret and graphically display time series data, effectively communicate analysis outcomes, and refine models to adhere to analytical assumptions or to resolve data inconsistencies.

Enhanced Decision-Making in Healthcare

The knowledge imparted through this webinar aims not only to boost analytical acumen but also to empower healthcare professionals with the foresight to enhance decision-making processes, optimize resource allocation, and ultimately to improve patient care outcomes through sophisticated forecasting techniques.

The application of time series analysis in healthcare is a testament to the industry's ongoing commitment to innovation, precision, and efficiency in the face of rapidly evolving demands. Through these educational endeavors, healthcare professionals continue to refine their expertise and equip themselves with the analytical tools necessary for ensuring a resilient and forward-thinking health ecosystem.

