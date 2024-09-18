Maintain (Trymaintain) Launches Nationwide As The Largest Network Of Aesthetic And Wellness Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Maintain (tryMaintain), the largest of aesthetic and wellness providers in the United States, announced the launch of its innovative platform.

- Bhushan PunjabiDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maintain (tryMaintain), the largest network of aesthetic and wellness providers in the United States, today announced the nationwide launch of its innovative platform. Co-founded by Bhushan Punjabi and Mamta Sigdel, Maintain is transforming how people discover, compare, and book appointments with licensed and verified beauty and wellness professionals in their area.Maintain's launch in Dallas has been incredibly successful. Within the first month, the platform onboarded some of the city's top-rated medspas, with several receiving awards from popular luxury magazines. A key highlight was securing a renowned doctor who is frequently featured on national television programs such as Good Morning America, The Today Show, and CNN, and has worked with celebrities including Sheryl Crow, Ciara, Brooke Burke, and Laila Ali."After years of working in the medical aesthetics industry, we recognized a significant gap in the market. Clients often struggle to find reliable providers, while providers lack an efficient way to reach their audience," said Mamta Sigdel, Co-founder of Maintain. "Bhushan and I combined our expertise to create a platform that empowers both clients and providers with a seamless, user-friendly experience."Maintain's origin story is rooted in this shared vision. Mamta's deep understanding of the industry's needs and her passion for client care, coupled with Bhushan's strong background in data and tech leadership, have been instrumental in shaping the platform's user-centric design and robust functionality."Maintain isn't just a provider booking platform; it's a trusted guide in your aesthetic and wellness journey," said Bhushan Punjabi, CEO and CTO of Maintain. "By bringing together an unparalleled network of medspas and wellness centers, we're making it easier than ever for clients to enhance their beauty and well-being."Maintain's comprehensive platform sets it apart from the competition. With the largest network of providers in the U.S., the platform offers clients a wide range of options to choose from. Each center and provider undergoes a rigorous vetting process to ensure they meet Maintain's high standards for safety, professionalism, and expertise."We are committed to elevating the standards of the aesthetics and wellness industry," said Mamta, the product lead for Maintain with over fifteen years of experience in retail healthcare. "As the leader of our product strategy, I prioritize customer experience above all, while ensuring provider features are seamlessly integrated. My goal is to guide Maintain in delivering the highest level of care and functionality for both clients and providers."In addition to its vetted provider network, Maintain's platform serves as an all-in-one information hub, offering clients ratings and reviews, provider portfolios, verified credentials, insider offers, the latest trends and technologies, and educational content in the aesthetics and wellness field."Our user-friendly interface allows clients to quickly and confidently book appointments, while our local focus with a national reach ensures a personalized experience tailored to their specific needs," said Punjabi.Maintain's vision is to become the leading platform that revolutionizes the aesthetics and wellness industry by connecting clients with the most trusted providers, empowering them to enhance their beauty, health, and confidence through safe and personalized experiences."With Maintain, finding and booking appointments with the best providers in the US has never been easier," added Sigdel. "We're excited to be at the forefront of this industry transformation, and we look forward to helping countless individuals on their aesthetic and wellness journeys."For more information about Maintain, visit tryMaintain.For Press Inquiries:...

Carla Higham

Deene Strategic Partners

+1 323-614-1438

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.