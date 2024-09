Riverside Partners To Combine Portfolio Companies, Sequoia Biotech Consulting And Syner-G Biopharma Group, To Create Leading Pharma Services Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Combined Company to Deliver Comprehensive, Integrated Solutions for Life Science Organizations Worldwide

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, LLC ("Riverside"), a Boston-based private equity firm, today announced the strategic combination of Sequoia Biotech Consulting ("Sequoia"), a leading life sciences helping organizations to scale rapidly and to deliver high-quality therapeutics, and

Syner-G BioPharma Group ("Syner-G"), a leading provider of integrated regulatory and biopharmaceutical development services. The combined company will offer comprehensive, integrated solutions to clients across the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors.

Riverside invested in Syner-G and Sequoia in October 2020 and December 2021, respectively. The strategic combination of Sequoia and Syner-G is the culmination of years of investment and business transformation by Riverside to create a market leading organization with approximately 500 employees, combining expertise in process and analytical development, regulatory strategy, submissions support, quality and compliance, operational excellence, program management, and engineering and facilities services. By integrating these capabilities, the newly formed entity offers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across the development and manufacturing continuum, empowering life sciences companies to accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies and technologies.

"We are thrilled to have engineered the strategic combination of Sequoia and Syner-G," said Craig Stern, General Partner at Riverside. "They are both industry-leading pharma services companies with unmatched expertise and highly skilled teams. Together, we are creating a premier life sciences services company with a strong presence in key geographic markets that provides full life-cycle solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors."

"Our investments in Sequoia and Syner-G are ideal examples of Riverside's investment approach," said David Belluck, General Partner at Riverside. "Riverside identified Sequoia and Syner-G through multi-year targeting projects within the pharmaceutical services sector. Since our initial investments, we partnered with the founders and management teams of each company to transform these businesses including augmenting leadership, adding new services and capabilities, building commercial organizations, and completing multiple add-on acquisitions. These efforts resulted in significant growth and value creation. We are now very excited to support the combined company for its next chapter."

Brandy Bullen, Chief Executive Officer of Sequoia, stated, "The combination with Syner-G is an exciting new chapter for both companies. By uniting our complementary strengths, we can offer unparalleled expertise and a broader suite of services to our clients, empowering them to navigate the ever-evolving life sciences landscape with greater confidence and agility."

Ron Kraus, Chief Executive Officer of Syner-G, shared, "This strategic combination represents a transformative moment for our companies and our clients. Together, we will leverage our combined experience to accelerate the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies and technologies."

Mr. Kraus will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the combined organization, guiding its strategic vision and growth. Ms. Bullen will transition to the position of Chairperson of the Board and remain active in serving clients and working with the leadership team on strategy and future M&A.

About Sequoia Biotech Consulting

Sequoia Biotech Consulting is a leading life sciences consultancy, dedicated to empowering organizations to overcome complex challenges and accelerate the speed to market, scale, and quality of life-saving innovations. Our multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, quality experts, and business professionals specializes in optimizing product development, technology transfer, and commercial manufacturing equipping our partners with the people, process, and technology to streamline operations, enhance quality, and ensure compliance.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group

Syner-G BioPharma Group is a premier provider of comprehensive services in product development, regulatory strategy and submissions, functional outsourcing, medical writing, and quality and compliance for the life sciences industry. With a focus on delivering customized, strategic solutions, Syner-G partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to streamline development programs, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate time to market for innovative therapies. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a commitment to excellence, Syner-G empowers clients as they navigate the complexities of global drug development.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare sector. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management teams and brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies.

