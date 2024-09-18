Inventhelp Inventor Develops Combination Smoke/Fire Detector & Fire Extinguisher (DAL-511)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a firefighter and felt more could be done to protect citizens in homes and businesses against fires than traditional smoke/fire detectors," said an inventor, from Garland, Texas, "so I invented the ALL-IN ONE SUPPRESSION. My design not only warns you of smoke or flames, but it also helps extinguish flames without scrambling to find a portable fire extinguisher."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to detect smoke and extinguish fire within a home or business. In doing so, it allows for automatic firefighting efforts. As a result, it increases safety, and it reduces the risk of damage. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-511, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED