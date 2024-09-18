Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bicycle helmet market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.79 billion in 2023 to $0.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing focus on health and fitness, extensive media coverage highlighting cycling safety, e-commerce growth, rising disposable income, preference for cycling over congested roads.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bicycle Helmet Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bicycle helmet market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of safety, stringent regulations mandating helmet use, rising number of cyclists, expansion of urban areas, longevity and durability of modern helmets.

Growth Driver Of The Bicycle Helmet Market

The rising popularity of cycling is expected to propel the growth of the bicycle helmet market going forward. Cycling is the activity or sport of riding a bicycle for transportation, recreation, exercise, or competition. Cycling is increasing due to its health benefits, environmental friendliness, and growing infrastructure supporting bike travel. Bicycle helmets are required for cycling to protect riders from head injuries in the event of accidents or falls.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Bicycle Helmet Market Growth?

Key players in the bicycle helmet market include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Abus Ltd., Uvex Safety Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Smith Optics, Fox Racing Inc., Orbea Sociedad Cooperativa, Leatt Corp., Bell Sports Inc., POC Sports, Liv Cycling, Troy Lee Designs, Schwinn Bikes, Scott Sports SA, Louis Garneau Sports Inc., BBB Cycling, Kali Protectives LLC, Triple 8, Bontrager Ltd., Lazer Helmets, Melon World GmbH, Giro, Bern Unlimited, MET Helmets, Catlike Sport Components.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Bicycle Helmet Market Size?

Major companies operating in the bicycle helmet market are developing innovative products, such as cable lock helmets, to enhance rider safety and convenience, promoting increased usage among cyclists. Cable lock helmets refer to helmets that incorporate a built-in cable lock mechanism, allowing cyclists to secure their helmets to their bikes when not in use, thereby preventing theft.

How Is The Global Bicycle Helmet Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Road Helmets, Sports Helmets, Mountain Bike Helmets

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket And Supermarket, Sports Store, Online Channel, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Sports Or Adventure, Daily Transportation

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Bicycle Helmet Market

Europe was the largest region in the bicycle helmet market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bicycle helmet market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bicycle Helmet Market Definition

A bicycle helmet is a protective headgear worn by cyclists to reduce the risk of head injuries in case of accidents or falls while riding bicycles. These helmets are designed to absorb impact energy and protect the skull and brain from trauma. They typically consist of a hard-outer shell made from materials like polycarbonate or fiberglass, a liner usually made from expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam to cushion impacts, and sometimes additional comfort padding and ventilation openings for airflow.

Bicycle Helmet Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global bicycle helmet market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Bicycle Helmet Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bicycle helmet market size, bicycle helmet market drivers and trends, bicycle helmet market major players, bicycle helmet competitors' revenues, bicycle helmet market positioning, and bicycle helmet market growth across geographies. The bicycle helmet market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

