Blanket Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The blanket market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.77 billion in 2023 to $8.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for home comfort products, rise in popularity of weighted blankets, rise in online retail sales, rise in demand for luxury and premium blankets, and growth of e-commerce.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Blanket Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The blanket market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness of eco-friendly products, increasing global demand for decorative blankets, rising shift towards comfort, increasing demand for personalized products, and increasing urbanization.

Growth Driver Of The Blanket Market

The expansion of the hospitality industry is expected to propel the growth of the blanket market going forward. The hospitality industry encompasses various services and businesses that provide travelers and guests with lodging, food and beverage, recreation, and entertainment. The expansion of the hospitality industry is due to a surge in global travel, rising disposable incomes, and a growing demand for diverse and unique accommodations. Blankets are used in the hotel rooms to offer comfort and warmth, enhance guest satisfaction, and contribute to a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Blanket Market Trends?

Key players in the blanket market include Walmart Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Ralph Lauren Home, Hudson's Bay Company, Pottery Barn, Eddie Bauer LLC, Nautica Home, Beurer GmbH, Pendleton Woolen Mills, Silentnight Group Limited, WestPoint Home, Jarden Corporation, BUDDEMEYER S/A, Boll & Branch Co., Mellanni Fine Linens, American Blanket Company, URBANARA GmbH, Qbedding, Cuddledown Inc., Faribault Woolen Mill Co., Morphy Richards Ltd., Biddeford Blankets LLC, Chellco Industries Limited, Kanata Blanket Company.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Blanket Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the blanket market are focused on developing innovative products, such as smart electric blankets, to enhance consumers' comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency. Smart electric blankets are advanced bedding products with technology that allows for precise temperature control, programmable settings, and integration with smart home systems to enhance comfort and energy efficiency.

How Is The Global Blanket Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Electric Blanket, Regular Blanket

2) By Material Type: Wool, Cotton, Polyester, Other Material Types

3) By Sales Channel: Hyper markets Or Super markets, Specialty Stores, Multi Brand Stores, Independent Stores Retailers, Online Retailers, Other Sale Channels

4) By End User: Commercial, Residential

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Blanket Market

North America was the largest region in the blanket market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blanket market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Blanket Market Definition

Blankets are versatile textile products that provide warmth, comfort, and aesthetic appeal in residential and commercial settings. They come in various materials, sizes, and types and are commonly used in homes, hospitals, and other settings.

Blanket Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global blanket market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Blanket Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blanket market size, blanket market drivers and trends, blanket market major players, blanket competitors' revenues, blanket market positioning, and blanket market growth across geographies. The blanket market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

