Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The biological safety testing products and services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.77 billion in 2023 to $5.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the prevalence of target diseases, rising production of next-generation biologics, growing demand for biologics, rise in adoption of testing tools, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising emphasis on regulatory compliance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The biological safety testing products and services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising importance of evaluating their safety and effectiveness in treating health problems, increasing development of new therapeutics and treatments, rising interest in developing cell and gene therapies, rising investments in the biopharmaceutical space, and rising government initiatives to promote biopharmaceutical safety.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market

The growing demand for gene therapies is expected to propel the growth of the biological safety testing products and services market going forward. Gene therapy is a medical approach that uses genes to treat or prevent disease by replacing, modifying, or supplementing faulty genes. The increased investment and research related to gene mutation and supportive regulatory environments further accelerate innovation and expand gene therapeutic applications. Biological safety testing products and services in gene therapy ensure viral vectors and genetic materials are contaminant-free and safe to use.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market Growth?

Key players in the biological safety testing products and services market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group AG, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., Charles River Laboratories Inc., BioMérieux SA, Almac Group, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc., Genscript Biotech Corp, Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., Associates of Cape Cod Inc., InvivoGen S.A.S., Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH, BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH, Redberry, PathoQues.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the biological safety testing products and services market are developing rapid animal-free bacterial endotoxin testing to enhance patient safety and expedite drug development.? This innovative approach aims to reduce testing time and improve reliability without the use of animal-based products.

How Is The Global Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Reagents And Kits, Instruments, Services

2) By Test Type: Endotoxin Tests, Sterility Tests, Cell Line Authentication And Characterization Tests, Bioburden Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, Residual Host Contamination Detection Tests, Other Test Types

3) By Application: Vaccines And Therapeutics, Blood And Blood-Based Products, Gene Therapy, Tissue And Tissue-based Products, Stem Cell

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market

North America was the largest region in the biological safety testing products and services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biological safety testing products and services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Market Definition

Biological safety testing products and services refer to equipment and methods used to confirm that biological products are safe and uncontaminated by harmful agents, ensuring their safety and effectiveness for medical use. Its primary aim is to detect and prevent contamination by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens.

Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global biological safety testing products and services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Biological Safety Testing Products And Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biological safety testing products and services market size, biological safety testing products and services market drivers and trends, biological safety testing products and services market major players, biological safety testing products and services competitors' revenues, biological safety testing products and services market positioning, and biological safety testing products and services market growth across geographies. The biological safety testing products and services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food and Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024



Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2024



Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.