(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Durable and intuitive, this new two-way satellite communicator boasts a battery life that can last for weeks for added peace of mind

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced the inReach® Messenger Plus , its first satellite communicator with photo and voice messaging in addition to global two-way texting, location sharing and SOS capabilities1. Lauded for a durable and temperature-resistant design, Garmin inReach devices are built for those that explore beyond cell coverage – on land, in the sky or on the water. With a battery life that can last for weeks, the inReach Messenger Plus provides seamless and reliable satellite communication either as a standalone device or when paired to the Garmin MessengerTM mobile app on a compatible smartphone so users can exchange group texts, photo and voice messages and share their location with friends and family.

The new inReach® Messenger Plus is Garmin's first satellite communicator with photo and voice messaging - in addition to two-way texting, location sharing and SOS capabilities - built for those that explore beyond cell coverage on land, in the sky or on the water.

Continue Reading

In the event of an emergency, the inReach Messenger Plus and Garmin Messenger app can send an interactive SOS text message to Garmin ResponseSM, a 24/7-staffed international emergency assistance coordination center. Photo and voice messages can also be shared during an SOS, giving response coordinators the ability to see and hear details of the emergency firsthand. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of users globally for communication and peace of mind, Garmin inReach satellite technology has contributed to more than 14,500 SOS activations being responded to, resulting in many lives being saved .





"The new and enhanced messaging capabilities of the inReach Messenger Plus gives users a more personal and emotional way to communicate with friends and family when cell service isn't available. Tell your family you'll be home late, send a photo of the epic view to your friends or simply exchange voice messages to hear the person on the other end of the line. Plus, with a rechargeable battery that can last for weeks, safety charging to help restore a depleted phone and the ability to trigger an SOS message, the inReach Messenger Plus is an invaluable tool for any adventure."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales

Enhanced messaging and navigation

When paired with the Garmin Messenger app, users can message via Wi-Fi® or the cellular connection of their compatible smartphone when available. When out of cell service range, the Messenger app will automatically switch to satellite technology. On or off the grid, the inReach Messenger Plus offers many new and enhanced messaging and navigation capabilities to keep users connected, including:



Photo sharing : Show your adventures by sending a selfie from the summit or a photo of your view of the sunset.

Voice messages : When a text isn't enough, use your voice to check in to tell friends and family they're missed or reassure them that you're safe by exchanging 30-second voice messages.

Two-way group text messaging : Send text messages with up to 1,600 characters individually on the device, or use the Garmin Messenger app to exchange text messages, send emojis, react to messages or start a group chat.

Interactive SOS : Explore with peace of mind knowing that in case of an emergency, an interactive SOS message can be triggered. Once an SOS is activated, text, photo and voice messages can be exchanged with response coordinators, who will provide updates on the status of the response effort.

Route sharing : Share your GPS location and route anytime with live tracking. GPS coordinates can also be embedded into a text, photo or voice message.

Off-grid navigation: Plan the trip, see the track, save an activity and view a course highlight showing the remaining distance to your destination when paired with the Garmin ExploreTM app on a compatible smartphone. Check the weather: Get weather reports and forecasts1 for your location or destination delivered directly to the device or to the Garmin Messenger app.

Like all inReach devices, the inReach Messenger Plus can operate as a fully functional, standalone device that does not require a cell phone. Users can check in to easily notify contacts of their progress, send location updates, start or stop tracking and send an SOS message directly from the device.

Built to last

Rugged, durable and built for adventure, the inReach Messenger Plus features a compact and lightweight design that fits in the palm of your hand. Temperature resistant and water rated to IPX7, it can withstand incidental water exposure up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes2.

The internal, rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 600 hours of battery life with a text message or location sent every 10 minutes in low-power messaging mode, and depending on usage or tracking modes, a fully charged battery can last for weeks to months – up to a full year. Plus, with safety charging to help restore a depleted phone, simply connect the inReach Messenger Plus to a smartphone for enough charge to send custom text messages from the Messenger app.

Available now, the inReach Messenger Plus has a suggested retail price of $499.99. An active satellite subscription is required to communicate using an inReach Messenger Plus. Monthly subscription plans are available for as little as $14.99 per month. Learn more at garmin/inReach .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes,

off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts

everywhere. Committed to developing

products

that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our

blog .

1Active satellite subscription required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is your responsibility to know and follow applicable laws in jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

2 See Garmin/waterrating for more details.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and inReach are registered trademarks, Garmin Messenger is a trademark and Garmin Response is a service mark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983).

A copy of such Form 10-K is available at . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Carly Hysell and Rehan Nana / 913-397-8200 / [email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED