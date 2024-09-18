Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Formula For Bottled Water (DAL-502)
Date
9/18/2024 11:01:30 AM
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved formula for bottled water to increase energy and hydrate the body at a much faster pace," said one of two inventors, from Hurst, Texas, "so we invented B-IV WATER. Our formula would offer essential nutrients and added benefits, such as physical and cognitive health, immunity booster, helping with weight loss, relieving colds, etc."
The invention provides a bottled water that would contain essential nutrients all while providing a delicious drink. The invention features a novel formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for health-conscious individuals, fitness enthusiasts, athletes, children, teens, and adults. Additionally, it is producible in various flavors.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-502, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
